  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Bruins lineup tonight: Boston's projected lineup for game against New York Rangers | Feb. 5, 2025

Bruins lineup tonight: Boston's projected lineup for game against New York Rangers | Feb. 5, 2025

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Feb 05, 2025 13:36 GMT
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn
Bruins lineup tonight: Boston's projected lineup for game against New York Rangers | Feb. 5, 2025 (IMAGN)

The Boston Bruins will visit the New York Rangers tonight at 7 p.m. EST. Fresh off two straight wins, Boston enters at 27-22-6 and in sixth place in the Atlantic Division. The Rangers are 25-23-4 and are sixth in the Metropolitan division.

Boston has just one injury to keep track of going into tonight's game. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm is on Injured Reserve. However, he's been out since mid-November with a lower-body injury and is on long-term IR. There are no other injuries.

With that in mind, this is the expected lineup for tonight. Note that the lineup is subject to change before tonight's puck drop:

Forwards:

  1. LW Morgan Geekie - C Pavel Zacha - RW David Pastrnak
  2. LW Brad Marchand - C Elias Lindholm - RW Charlie Coyle
  3. LW Trent Frederic - C Matthew Poitras - RW Oliver Wahlstrom
  4. LW Cole Koepke - C John Beecher - RW Justin Brazeau
also-read-trending Trending

Defense Pairs:

  1. Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy
  2. Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke
  3. Michael Callahan - Brandon Carlo

Goaltenders:

  • Jeremy Swayman
  • Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay Lines:

  1. Brad Marchand, Pavel Zacha, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy
  2. Justin Brazeau, Matthew Poitras, Charlie Coyle, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei

Penalty Kill Units:

  1. Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke
  2. Pavel Zacha, Brad Marchand, Mason Lohrei, Brandon Carlo

Boston is on the road tonight after two straight home games. They were beaten 6-2 by the Winnipeg Jets, but redeemed themselves with a 6-3 win over the Rangers on Saturday, and then shut out the Minnesota Wild 3-0.

Odds for tonight's Bruins contest and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Boston Bruins are underdogs on the road against the New York Rangers tonight. Here are the official odds per Odds Shark:

  • New York is -154 to win outright.
  • Boston is +123 on the moneyline.
  • The puck line is Rangers -1, which is +160.
  • The Bruins are -150 to cover.
  • The total is 6.5 goals combined.
  • The over is +155, and the under is -222.

After tonight's home game, Boston has a four-game homestand that takes place over the All-Star break. They have just one more game on the schedule before the break.

The Boston Bruins are underdogs tonight (Imagn)
The Boston Bruins are underdogs tonight (Imagn)

The four-game homestand includes matchups with the Vegas Golden Knights (February 8), the Anaheim Ducks (February 22), the Toronto Maple Leafs (February 25) and the New York Islanders (February 27). The latter three come after the time off.

Nylander continues cold streak, dreadful PK, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-1 to Dallas Stars

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी