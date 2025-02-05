Bruins lineup tonight: Boston's projected lineup for game against New York Rangers | Feb. 5, 2025

The Boston Bruins will visit the New York Rangers tonight at 7 p.m. EST. Fresh off two straight wins, Boston enters at 27-22-6 and in sixth place in the Atlantic Division. The Rangers are 25-23-4 and are sixth in the Metropolitan division.

Boston has just one injury to keep track of going into tonight's game. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm is on Injured Reserve. However, he's been out since mid-November with a lower-body injury and is on long-term IR. There are no other injuries.

With that in mind, this is the expected lineup for tonight. Note that the lineup is subject to change before tonight's puck drop:

Forwards:

LW Morgan Geekie - C Pavel Zacha - RW David Pastrnak LW Brad Marchand - C Elias Lindholm - RW Charlie Coyle LW Trent Frederic - C Matthew Poitras - RW Oliver Wahlstrom LW Cole Koepke - C John Beecher - RW Justin Brazeau

Defense Pairs:

Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke Michael Callahan - Brandon Carlo

Goaltenders:

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay Lines:

Brad Marchand, Pavel Zacha, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy Justin Brazeau, Matthew Poitras, Charlie Coyle, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei

Penalty Kill Units:

Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke Pavel Zacha, Brad Marchand, Mason Lohrei, Brandon Carlo

Boston is on the road tonight after two straight home games. They were beaten 6-2 by the Winnipeg Jets, but redeemed themselves with a 6-3 win over the Rangers on Saturday, and then shut out the Minnesota Wild 3-0.

Odds for tonight's Bruins contest and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Boston Bruins are underdogs on the road against the New York Rangers tonight. Here are the official odds per Odds Shark:

New York is -154 to win outright.

Boston is +123 on the moneyline.

The puck line is Rangers -1, which is +160.

The Bruins are -150 to cover.

The total is 6.5 goals combined.

The over is +155, and the under is -222.

After tonight's home game, Boston has a four-game homestand that takes place over the All-Star break. They have just one more game on the schedule before the break.

The Boston Bruins are underdogs tonight (Imagn)

The four-game homestand includes matchups with the Vegas Golden Knights (February 8), the Anaheim Ducks (February 22), the Toronto Maple Leafs (February 25) and the New York Islanders (February 27). The latter three come after the time off.

