Bruins lineup tonight: Boston’s projected lineup for game against the Pittsburgh Penguins | March 1, 2025

Today, the Boston Bruins will look to snap a five-game skid when they collide with the Pittsburgh Penguins. After heading into the 4 Nations hiatus on a two-game skid, the team failed to find their rhythm, dropping games to the Anaheim Ducks, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and most recently, the New York Islanders.

With five straight losses, the team will look to get back in the win column today on the road when they collide with the Penguins, a team that's fresh off a win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Prior to Thursday's victory, the Penguins were on a four-game skid that had seen them go 0-3 after the 4 Nations hiatus.

Heading into today's game, Boston is on the hunt for an Eastern Conference wild-card berth, while on the flip side, Pittsburgh's odds of securing a spot in the postseason seem to be all by shot.

Boston Bruins projected lines

Note: * Indicates player is questionable.

Forwards

Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak Brad Marchand - Elias Lindholm - Charlie Coyle Riley Tufte - Matthew Poitras* - Justin Brazeau Cole Koepke - John Beecher - Mark Kastelic

Defense

Nikita Zadorov - Brandon Carlo Mason Lohrei - Andrew Peeke Michael Callahan - Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay

Brad Marchand, Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak, Mason Lohrei Justin Brazeau, Matthew Poitras, Charlie Coyle, Parker Wotherspoon, Pavel Zacha

Penalty Kill

Charlie Coyle, Brad Marchand, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke Pavel Zacha, John Beecher, Mason Lohrei, Brandon Carlo

Looking at the odds for today's Bruins vs. Penguins game, as well as upcoming games on Boston's schedule

Heading into today's game between the Bruins and the Penguins, bettors are split nearly right down the middle when it comes to the betting odds.

On FanDuel, Boston has -113 odds, while on the flip side, Pittsburgh has -106 odds. Meanwhile, on DraftKings, Boston has -115 odds, while Pittsburgh has -105 odds.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $113 bet on Boston to win $100, in addition to the original bet, on FanDuel, while a $106 bet on Pittsburgh could win $100 in addition to the original bet.

Given how close these lines are, expect some movement in the odds between now and puck-drop.

Following tonight's game, the Bruins will head to Minnesota to play the Wild tomorrow in the second leg of a back-to-back before heading home to host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

