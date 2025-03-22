Bruins lineup tonight: Boston’s projected lineup for game against the San Jose Sharks | March 22 2025

The Boston Bruins will look to snap a four-game skid when they collide with the San Jose Sharks on the road on Saturday. Despite being one of the best teams in the Atlantic Division early in the season, Boston has since struggled, losing four straight and falling to seventh in the divisional standings with just three wins in its last 10 games.

On the flip side, San Jose is sitting comfortably in last place in both the NHL and Pacific Division standings. Given that, the Sharks' playoff aspirations are completely nonexistent.

However, in the case of the Bruins, there's still a chance they can make a run in the wildcard race. They sit five points behind the Ottawa Senators, who are holding onto the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

Boston Bruins projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak Cole Koepke - Casey Mittelstadt - Vinni Lettieri Marat Khusnutdinov - Elias Lindholm - Jakub Lauko John Beecher - Patrick Brown - Mark Kastelic

Defense

Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju Mason Lohrei - Andrew Peeke Parker Wotherspoon - Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay

Elias Lindholm, Casey Mittelstadt, David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei Vinni Lettieri, Pavel Zacha, Marat Khusnutdinov, Ian Mitchell, Henri Jokiharju

Penalty Kill

Marat Khusnutdinov, Morgan Geekie, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke Pavel Zacha, John Beecher, Mason Lohrei, Parker Wotherspoon

Looking at the previous meeting between the Bruins and the Sharks this season, as well as upcoming games on Boston's schedule

Heading into tonight's game, Boston will have some added confidence even though the team is in the middle of a rough patch that's seen it lose four straight.

In January, the two clubs faced off in Boston, with the Bruins able to pick up a 6-3 win that saw Charlie Coyle flirt with a hat trick and Elias Lindholm, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak find the back of the net.

Of course, heading into tonight's game, the team will be without Marchand, who was traded leading up to the deadline.

Following tonight's road matchup in San Jose, Boston will head to LA for a clash with the Kings on Sunday. The team will then head to Anaheim to play the Ducks on Wednesday before wrapping up its road trip and the month of March with a game against the Red Wings on March 29.

