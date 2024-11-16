  • home icon
  • NHL
  • St Louis Blues
  • Bruins lineup tonight: Boston's projected lineup for game against St. Louis Blues | Nov 16, 2024

Bruins lineup tonight: Boston's projected lineup for game against St. Louis Blues | Nov 16, 2024

By Evan Bell
Modified Nov 16, 2024 06:00 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Boston Bruins lines for today's game against the St. Blues (Image credit: Imagn)

The Boston Bruins will seek to rebound from Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Dallas Stars, which reduced them to 5-4-1 in their last 10 games when they meet the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The Bruins (8-8-2) are third in the Atlantic Division, and the Blues (7-9-1) are sixth in the Central Division.

Boston has several players sidelined with injuries. In addition to Alec Ragula remaining on the non-rostered injured reserve list, defenseman Andrew Peeke is listed as week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Similarly, defenseman Hampus Lindholm is out and listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Given the injuries to both defensemen, Boston has called Jordan Oesterle from the AHL to fill out their roster.

Given that, the Bruins projected lines for tonight is expected to be as follows:

also-read-trending Trending

Forwards:

  1. LW Morgan Geekie - C Pavel Zacha - RW David Pastrnak
  2. LW Brad Marchand - C Elias Lindholm - RW Justin Brazeau
  3. LW Trent Frederic - C Charlie Coyle - RW Cole Koepke
  4. LW John Beecher - C Patrick Brown - RW Mark Kastelic

Defensive Pairings:

  1. Charlie McAvoy - Nikita Zadorov
  2. Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo
  3. Mason Lohrei - Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies:

  • Jeremy Swayman
  • Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay:

  1. Brad Marchand, Elias Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy
  2. Trent Frederic, Charlie Coyle, Justin Brazeau, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei

Penalty Kill:

  1. Charlie Coyle, John Beecher, Nikita Zadorov, Brandon Carlo
  2. Elias Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, Parker Wotherspoon, Charlie McAvoy

Odds for today's Bruins vs Blues game, as well as upcoming games for Boston

Heading into the clash between the Bruins and the Blues, Boston is a favorite on most major US sportsbooks. On FanDuel for example, the team has -230 odds to win today's game, while the Blues are +188 underdogs.

To simplify these numbers, it would take a $230 bet on Boston as the favorites to win $100, whereas a $100 bet on St. Louis as the underdogs would win $188.

After a second-round exit from last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Bruins have looked competitive through the early part of the season. Currently, the team is third in the Atlantic Division, just behind the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

With a win, Boston wouldn't advance to second place in the standings; however, they would cut into the Maple Leafs (10-6-2) record. Following the game against the Blues, Boston will play two more games at home before hitting the road.

The team will next face off with the Blue Jackets on Monday before closing out their three-game home stretch against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 21.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी