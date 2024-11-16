Bruins lineup tonight: Boston's projected lineup for game against St. Louis Blues | Nov 16, 2024

The Boston Bruins will seek to rebound from Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Dallas Stars, which reduced them to 5-4-1 in their last 10 games when they meet the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The Bruins (8-8-2) are third in the Atlantic Division, and the Blues (7-9-1) are sixth in the Central Division.

Boston has several players sidelined with injuries. In addition to Alec Ragula remaining on the non-rostered injured reserve list, defenseman Andrew Peeke is listed as week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Similarly, defenseman Hampus Lindholm is out and listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Given the injuries to both defensemen, Boston has called Jordan Oesterle from the AHL to fill out their roster.

Given that, the Bruins projected lines for tonight is expected to be as follows:

Trending

Forwards:

LW Morgan Geekie - C Pavel Zacha - RW David Pastrnak LW Brad Marchand - C Elias Lindholm - RW Justin Brazeau LW Trent Frederic - C Charlie Coyle - RW Cole Koepke LW John Beecher - C Patrick Brown - RW Mark Kastelic

Defensive Pairings:

Charlie McAvoy - Nikita Zadorov Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo Mason Lohrei - Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay:

Brad Marchand, Elias Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy Trent Frederic, Charlie Coyle, Justin Brazeau, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei

Penalty Kill:

Charlie Coyle, John Beecher, Nikita Zadorov, Brandon Carlo Elias Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, Parker Wotherspoon, Charlie McAvoy

Odds for today's Bruins vs Blues game, as well as upcoming games for Boston

Heading into the clash between the Bruins and the Blues, Boston is a favorite on most major US sportsbooks. On FanDuel for example, the team has -230 odds to win today's game, while the Blues are +188 underdogs.

To simplify these numbers, it would take a $230 bet on Boston as the favorites to win $100, whereas a $100 bet on St. Louis as the underdogs would win $188.

After a second-round exit from last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Bruins have looked competitive through the early part of the season. Currently, the team is third in the Atlantic Division, just behind the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

With a win, Boston wouldn't advance to second place in the standings; however, they would cut into the Maple Leafs (10-6-2) record. Following the game against the Blues, Boston will play two more games at home before hitting the road.

The team will next face off with the Blue Jackets on Monday before closing out their three-game home stretch against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback