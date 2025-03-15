Bruins lineup tonight: Boston’s projected lineup for game against the Tampa Bay Lightning | Mar. 15 2025

Tonight, the Boston Bruins will collide with the Tampa Bay Lightning in a pivotal divisional showdown. After snapping a three-game skid with back-to-back wins against Tampa Bay and Florida, Boston dropped a 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, bringing their regular season record to 30-29-8.
On the other hand, since falling to the Bruins last weekend, the Lightning have lost games against the Hurricanes and the Flyers, putting them on a three-game skid ahead of tonight's showdown.
Currently, Boston is sitting in seventh place in the divisional standings, while Tampa Bay is sitting in third.
Boston Bruins projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change.
Forwards
- Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
- Cole Koepke - Casey Mittelstadt - Vinni Lettieri
- Marat Khusnutdinov - Elias Lindholm - Jakub Lauko
- John Beecher - Patrick Brown - Mark Kastelic
Defense
- Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju
- Mason Lohrei - Andrew Peeke
- Parker Wotherspoon - Ian Mitchell
Goalies
- Jeremy Swayman
- Joonas Korpisalo
Powerplay
- Elias Lindholm, Casey Mittelstadt, David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei
- Vinni Lettieri, Pavel Zacha, Marat Khusnutdinov, Ian Mitchell, Henri Jokiharju
Penalty Kill
- Marat Khusnutdinov, Morgan Geekie, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke
- Pavel Zacha, John Beecher, Mason Lohrei, Parker Wotherspoon
Odds for tonight's Bruins vs Lightning game, as well as upcoming games on Boston's schedule
Tampa Bay is sitting as a slight betting favorite, which shouldn't be entirely surprising given that the team is sitting well ahead of Boston in the divisional standings.
On DraftKings, Tampa Bay is a -180 favorite, while Boston is a +150 underdog. Meanwhile, over on FanDuel, Tampa Bay is a -182 favorite, while Boston is a +150 underdog.
Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $180 bet on Tampa Bay to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Boston could win $150 in addition to the original bet.
Following tonight's game, Boston will host the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before hitting the road for a five-game stretch. During that time, the team will face off against the Golden Knights, Sharks, Kings, Ducks, and Red Wings before returning home to kick off the month of April.
