Bruins lineup tonight: Boston’s projected lineup for game against the Tampa Bay Lightning | Mar. 15 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Mar 15, 2025 16:09 GMT
NHL: Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Boston Bruins projected lines for tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the Boston Bruins will collide with the Tampa Bay Lightning in a pivotal divisional showdown. After snapping a three-game skid with back-to-back wins against Tampa Bay and Florida, Boston dropped a 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, bringing their regular season record to 30-29-8.

On the other hand, since falling to the Bruins last weekend, the Lightning have lost games against the Hurricanes and the Flyers, putting them on a three-game skid ahead of tonight's showdown.

Currently, Boston is sitting in seventh place in the divisional standings, while Tampa Bay is sitting in third.

Boston Bruins projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

  1. Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
  2. Cole Koepke - Casey Mittelstadt - Vinni Lettieri
  3. Marat Khusnutdinov - Elias Lindholm - Jakub Lauko
  4. John Beecher - Patrick Brown - Mark Kastelic
Defense

  1. Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju
  2. Mason Lohrei - Andrew Peeke
  3. Parker Wotherspoon - Ian Mitchell

Goalies

  1. Jeremy Swayman
  2. Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay

  1. Elias Lindholm, Casey Mittelstadt, David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei
  2. Vinni Lettieri, Pavel Zacha, Marat Khusnutdinov, Ian Mitchell, Henri Jokiharju

Penalty Kill

  1. Marat Khusnutdinov, Morgan Geekie, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke
  2. Pavel Zacha, John Beecher, Mason Lohrei, Parker Wotherspoon

Odds for tonight's Bruins vs Lightning game, as well as upcoming games on Boston's schedule

Tampa Bay is sitting as a slight betting favorite, which shouldn't be entirely surprising given that the team is sitting well ahead of Boston in the divisional standings.

On DraftKings, Tampa Bay is a -180 favorite, while Boston is a +150 underdog. Meanwhile, over on FanDuel, Tampa Bay is a -182 favorite, while Boston is a +150 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $180 bet on Tampa Bay to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Boston could win $150 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, Boston will host the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before hitting the road for a five-game stretch. During that time, the team will face off against the Golden Knights, Sharks, Kings, Ducks, and Red Wings before returning home to kick off the month of April.

