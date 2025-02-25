Bruins lineup tonight: Boston’s projected lineup for game against the Toronto Maple Leafs| February 25, 2025

The Boston Bruins are back in action on Tuesday at 7:00 pm EST as they'll take on another playoff hopeful, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Boston enters the matchup one point back of the final wild card in the Eastern Conference, while Toronto leads its division. The Bruins are 27-24-7, while the Maple Leafs are 35-20-2 this season.

Hampus Lindholm has been out for a while and it was reported that he recently underwent surgery for a fractured patella. He's more than likely done for the season. Charlie McAvoy is also out after suffering an injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Their usual rotation might be different on Tuesday. Note that it can change ahead of puck drop.

Forwards:

LW Morgan Geekie - C Pavel Zacha - RW David Pastrnak LW Brad Marchand - C Elias Lindholm - RW Charlie Coyle LW Trent Frederic - C Matthew Poitras - RW Justin Brazeau LW Cole Koepke - C John Beecher - RW Mark Kastelic

Defensive Pairs:

Mason Lohrei - Brandon Carlo Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke Michael Callahan - Jordan Oesterle

Goalkeepers:

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay Units:

Brad Marchand, Pavel Zacha, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak, Mason Lohrei Oliver Wahlstrom, Matthew Poitras, Charlie Coyle, Morgan Geekie, Jordan Oesterle

Penalty Kill Lines:

Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke Pavel Zacha, Brad Marchand, Mason Lohrei, Brandon Carlo

The Bruins need at least an overtime loss to get the one point as they trail the Detroit Red Wings for the final wild-card berth in the East.

Odds for Bruins-Leafs game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Boston Bruins are underdogs against the Toronto Maple Leafs despite being at home. Here are the official odds from Odds Shark:

Boston is +106 on the moneyline.

Toronto is -128 to win outright.

The puck line is Toronto -1, which is +210.

The Bruins are +200 to cover the line.

The total is 6.5 goals.

The over is +155, while the under is -222.

After Tuesday's game, Boston will have one more home game. On Thursday, also its last game in February, it will host the New York Islanders at 7:00 pm EST. Then, the Bruins will have two straight road matchups.

The Boston Bruins are home underdogs (Imagn)

They'll visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 3:00 pm EST and the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 3:30 pm EST before they return home.

