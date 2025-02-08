  • home icon
  Bruins lineup tonight: Boston's projected lineup for game against the Vegas Golden Knights | Feb. 8 2025

Bruins lineup tonight: Boston’s projected lineup for game against the Vegas Golden Knights | Feb. 8 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Feb 08, 2025 08:30 GMT
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Boston Bruins projected lines for tonight's game against the Vegas Golden Knights (Image credit: Imagn)

The Boston Bruins will look to bounce back from a 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers when they face off with the Vegas Golden Knights at the TD Garden on Friday. After picking up back-to-back wins over the Rangers and the Wild to kick off February, the team fell to the Rangers on Wednesday.

With the Four Nations Face-Off Tournament right around the corner, Boston will be looking to head into their two-week hiatus on a high note.

Meanwhile, in the case of the Vegas Golden Knights, the team will be looking to build on a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils earlier in the week, which snapped a four-game skid for the franchise.

With the NHL wild-card race heating up in the Eastern Conference, Boston will be looking to make a strong push throughout the remainder of the season to punch its ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Boston Bruins projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
  2. Brad Marchand - Elias Lindholm - Charlie Coyle
  3. Trent Frederic - Matthew Poitras - Justin Brazeau
  4. John Beecher - Mark Kastelic - Cole Koepke

Defense

  1. Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy
  2. Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke
  3. Michael Callahan - Brandon Carlo

Goalies

  • Joonas Korpisalo
  • Jeremy Swayman

Powerplay

  1. Brad Marchand, Pavel Zacha, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy
  2. Justin Brazeau, Matthew Poitras, Charlie Coyle, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei

Penalty Kill

  1. Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke
  2. Pavel Zacha, Brad Marchand, Mason Lohrei, Brandon Carlo

Looking at the odds for tonight's Bruins vs Golden Knights game, as well as upcoming games on Boston's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Bruins and the Golden Knights, Vegas is sitting as a slight betting favorite.

On FanDuel, Vegas is a -146 favorite, while on the flip side, Boston is a +122 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Vegas is a -130 favorite, while Boston is a +110 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $146 bet on Vegas as the favorite to win $100 on FanDuel, while a $100 bet on the Bruins would win $122.

Following tonight's game and the Four Nations Face-Off hiatus, the Bruins will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 22, when they face off with the Anaheim Ducks in the first of three games at home following the tournament.

