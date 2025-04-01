Bruins lineup tonight: Boston’s projected lineup for game against the Washington Capitals | Apr. 1, 2025

The Boston Bruins will look to snap an eight-game losing streak when they collide with the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. Boston has fallen to seventh place in the divisional standings, just one point outside of last place.

The Bruins' eight-game slide is the longest active losing streak in the NHL, with their postseason hopes fading. They need to overtake six teams to move into wild-card contention.

Meanwhile, the Capitals have already clinched a spot in the playoffs but are also in a rut, losing three straight games.

Boston Bruins projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak Marat Khusnutdinov - Elias Lindholm - Fabian Lysell Cole Koepke - Casey Mittelstadt - Vinni Lettieri Jakub Lauko - John Beecher - Patrick Brown

Defense

Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju Parker Wotherspoon - Andrew Peeke Mason Lohrei - Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay

Elias Lindholm, Casey Mittelstadt, David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei Marat Khusnutdinov, Pavel Zacha, Fabian Lysell, Vinni Lettieri, Henri Jokiharju

Penalty Kill

Marat Khusnutdinov, Morgan Geekie, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke Pavel Zacha, John Beecher, Mason Lohrei, Henri Jokiharju

Looking at the two previous meetings between the Bruins and the Capitals this season and upcoming games on Boston's schedule

Tuesday's game between the Bruins and the Capitals will be the third and final regular-season meeting this season.

On Dec. 23, they collided in Boston, with the Bruins winning 4-1 thanks to a 90.9% save percentage from Jeremy Swayman and an excellent outing from Boston's offense.

One week later, the two teams faced off in Washington, with the Capitals getting revenge with a 3-1 win to even up the regular season series.

Following Tuesday's matchup, Boston will travel to Montreal for a showdown with the Habs on Thursday. The team will then head back home for a game against the Hurricanes on Saturday, kicking off a back-to-back that will then see them play the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

