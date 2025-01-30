Bruins lineup tonight: Boston's projected lineup for game against Winnipeg Jets | Jan. 30 2025

Tonight, the Boston Bruins will take on the Winnipeg Jets after having a two-game win streak snapped by the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. While Boston is looking to get back in the win column tonight, Winnipeg is in the midst of a four-game win streak that's seen them pick up wins over the Colorado Avalanche, Utah HC, Calgary Flames, and most recently, the Montreal Canadiens.

Currently, Boston is sitting in fourth place in a competitive Atlantic Division with a record of 25-21-6 (56 points) while holding on to one of the two Eastern Conference Wild Card spots. On the flip side, Winnipeg is sitting comfortably atop the Central Division with 73 points, eight points ahead of the second-place Dallas Stars.

With Boston looking to make a strong push in the final stretch of the season, the team will be looking to get back in the win column with a big win tonight.

Trending

Boston Bruins projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards:

Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak Brad Marchand - Matthew Poitras - Charlie Coyle Trent Frederic - Elias Lindholm - Vinni Lettieri Cole Koepke - John Beecher - Justin Brazeau

Defense:

Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke Michael Callahan - Jordan Oesterle Mason Lohrei - Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay:

Brad Marchand, Pavel Zacha, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak, Mason Lohrei Justin Brazeau, Matthew Poitras, Charlie Coyle, Morgan Geekie, Jordan Oesterle

Penalty Kill:

Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke Pavel Zacha, Brad Marchand, Parker Wotherspoon, Mason Lohrei

Looking at the odds for tonight's Bruins vs Jets game as well as upcoming games on Boston's schedule

Heading into tonight's clash between the Boston Bruins and the Winnipeg Jets, Winnipeg is sitting as a slight betting favorite thanks to their consistently stellar play this season.

On FanDuel, Winnipeg is a -144 favorite while Boston is a +120 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Winnipeg is a -142 favorite while Boston is a +120 underdog. Based on the current lines, it would take a $144 bet on Winnipeg as the favorite to win $100 on FanDuel, while a $100 bet on the underdogs, Boston, could win $120.

Following tonight's game, Boston will host the New York Rangers on Saturday and the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday before hitting the road for a rematch with the Rangers in New York next Wednesday and they will wrap up the week with a home game against the Vegas Golden Knights next Saturday to begin a four-game stretch at home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback