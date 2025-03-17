Buffalo Sabres vs Boston Bruins: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 17, 2025

The Buffalo Sabres are on the road to face the Boston Bruins on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

They are coming off different results on Saturday as Buffalo (26-33-6) won a 4-3 shootout over Vegas while Boston (30-30-8) suffered a 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Sabres vs Bruins: Head-to-head & key stats

Buffalo is 129-141-29-18 all-time against Boston

The Sabres are 9-19-3 on the road

Boston is allowing 3.19 goals per game

Buffalo is averaging 3.12 goals per game

The Bruins are 19-12-5 at home

The Sabres are allowing 3.52 goals per game

Buffalo Sabres vs Boston Bruins: Preview

Buffalo is 2-2 in its last four and is in last place in the Atlantic. The Sabres are led by Tage Thompson's 59 points, Rasmus Dahlin's 52 points, JJ Peterka's 51 points, Alex Tuch's 49 points and Jason Zucker's 45 points.

Buffalo is set to start Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen who is 22-21-4 with a 3.19 GAA and a .888 SV%, In his career against Boston, he is 3-4-1 with a 3.96 GAA and a .892 SV%.

Meanwhile, Boston is on a two-game losing skid. The Bruins are set to start Jeremy Swayman who is 20-23-6 with a 3.00 GAA and a .897 SV%. In his career against Buffalo, he is 7-1-1 with a 1.97 GAA and a .923 SV%.

They are led by David Pastrnak who has 82 points, Pavel Zacha with 40 points, Elias Lindholm with 36 points and Morgan Geekie with 35 points.

Sabres vs Bruins: Odds & Prediction

Buffalo is a -108 underdog while Boston is a -112 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Bruins are still pushing for the playoffs despite selling at the deadline. Buffalo is starting to play better and this is a good spot for the team to get a road win.

The Sabres will have some confidence after their comeback win over Vegas as their offense is clicking and should lead them to victory.

Prediction: Sabres 3, Bruins 2.

Sabres vs Bruins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Buffalo ML (-108)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+110)

Tp 3: Alex Tuch 3+ shots on goal (+110)

