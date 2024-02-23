Buffalo Sabres vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Feb. 23, 2024

The Buffalo Sabres will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 p.m. ET tonight at Nationwide Arena, Columbus. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, BSOH and MSG-B.

The contest can be heard on WGR 550 Sports Radio and The Fan 97.1 WBNS-FM Sports Radio 1460 AM.

Buffalo Sabres game preview

The Buffalo Sabres are 25-27-4 after beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in their last game. They are scoring 2.93 goals and conceding 3.05 per game. Their power play success rate is 14.9%, while their penalty kill rate is 80.2%.

Casey Mittelstadt has scored 13 goals and provided 31 assists in 56 games, resulting in 44 points. Rasmus Dahlin has also contributed 13 goals and provided 31 assists in 55 games, accumulating 43 points.

In goal, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is 15-14-2 with a save percentage of .911 and goals against average of 2.52 per game. Jack Quinn (lower body), Owen Power (upper body), Victor Olofsson (illness) and Mattias Samuelsson (upper body) are unavailable for today's game.

Columbus Blue Jackets game preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are 18-27-10 after beating the Anaheim Ducks 7-4 in their last game. They have a GFA of 2.96 and a GAA of 3.73. Their power play success rate is 13.9%, while their penalty kill rate is 75.8%.

Johnny Gaudreau has been quite productive for the Blue Jackets, scoring eight goals and providing 32 assists, resulting in 40 points. Meanwhile, Zach Werenski has accumulated 33 points, scoring four goals and providing 29 assists.

In goal, Elvis Merzlikins is 10-12-7 with an SV% of .900 and a GAA of 3.33. Adam Fantilli (leg) and Patrik Laine (collarbone) are sidelined due to injury.

Buffalo Sabres lines

Forwards

Jeff Skinner

Tage Thompson

Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway

Defensemen

Rasmus Dahlin

Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson

Goalies

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Columbus Blue Jackets lines

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau

Boone Jenner

Jack Roslovic

Yegor Chinakhov

Defensemen

Zach Werenski

Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov

Goalies

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Odds & prediction

The Sabres have won three out of the last five games, while the Blue Jackets have won two out of five. The Blue Jackets have a better powerplay success rate and penalty kill. Buffalo has a better goals-against average than Columbus. The Blue Jackets are 1-3 in their last four home games.

The Sabres are the favorites with odds of -138, while the Blue Jackets are the underdogs with odds of +117. According to moneyline odds, there's a 58.0% probability that Dallas will win.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Betting tips

Tip 1: Sabres to win - Yes.

Tip 2: Game to have over four goals - Yes.

Tip 3: Rasmus Dahlin to score - Yes.