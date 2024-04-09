Buffalo Sabres vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 9th, 2024

The Buffalo Sabres are on the road to play the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, April 9 at 8 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

The Buffalo Sabres are 37-36-5 and in 13th place in the East, as Buffalo will miss the playoffs once again. The Sabres are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, which snapped Buffalo's two-game winning streak.

Rasmus Dahlin leads the Sabres with 57 points, followed by Alex Tuch (57), Tage Thompson (55), JJ Peterka (50), and Jeff Skinner (45).

The Dallas Stars, on the other hand, are 49-20-9 and lead the Western Conference after defeating the Colorado Avalanche 7-4. The victory put Dallas back in the win column following a 3-2 setback to the Chicago Blackhawks, which ended their eight-game winning streak.

The Stars have been led by Jason Robertson who has 77 points; Joe Pavelski, who has 65 points; Matt Duchene, who has 64 points; Roope Hintz, who has 64 points; Wyatt Johnston, who has 64 points; and Jamie Benn, who has 59 points.

Buffalo Sabres vs Dallas Stars: Head-to-head & key numbers

Buffalo is 0-1 against Dallas this season, losing 2-1 at home.

The Stars are averaging 3.68 goals per game, which ranks second.

Buffalo is 17-17-4 on the road with a -8 goal differential.

Dallas is allowing 2.88 goals per game, which ranks 10th.

The Sabres are averaging 2.97 goals per game, which ranks 22nd.

The Stars are 23-10-4 at home with a +28 goal differential.

Buffalo is allowing 2.99 goals per game, which ranks 23rd.

Sabres vs Stars: Odds & Prediction

Buffalo is a +185 underdog, while the Dallas Stars are -225 favourites, and the over/under is set at six goals.

The Sabres have had a disappointing season, as Buffalo was a fringe playoff team entering the season. Dallas has been solid at home, and the Stars should be able to cruise to a win here.

Jake Oettinger has been playing better in goal, which is big for Dallas as the playoffs are right around the corner. The Stars should be able to shut down Buffalo's offence and get a win here.

Prediction: Stars 4, Sabres 1.

Stars vs Sabres: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Dallas: -1.5 +110.

Tip 2: Under 6 goals +102.

Tip 3: Roope Hintz over 2.5 shots on goal -115.

Tip 4: Matt Duchene over 0.5 points (-115).

Poll : Who do you think wins? Dallas Buffalo 0 votes View Discussion