Buffalo Sabres vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 16th 2024

The Detroit Red Wings (33-27-6) will take on the Buffalo Sabres (32-30-5) at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NHLN, SN1, BSDET and MSG-B.

The Sabres secured a 4-0 home win against the New York Islanders in their recent outing on March 14. The Detroit Red Wings, meanwhile, lost 4-1 at home to the Arizona Coyotes on the same day.

Buffalo Sabres vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

The Red Wings boast an average of 3.38 goals per game, converting 23.1% of their power play opportunities and defensively, they allow an average of 3.36 goals per game.

Dylan Larkin leads the team with 26 goals and 28 assists, while Michael Rasmussen has contributed 13 goals and 15 assists. Furthermore, Alex DeBrincat has 23 goals and 31 assists with 182 shots on goal.

James Reimer holds a 6-7-2 record in goal, sporting a 3.09 goals against average and a .903 save percentage.

The Sabres, meanwhile, are averaging 2.96 per game, and conceding 2.94 per goals game. Jeff Skinner is the leading contributor with 21 goals and 21 assists, while Rasmus Dahlin has contributed 15 goals and 34 assists. Alex Tuch has put up 17 goals and 23 assists and JJ Peterka contributed 21 goals and 19 assists.

Ukko-Pekka-Luukkonen boasts a record of 22-16-3 in goal, allowing 96 goals with 1134 saves, maintaining a 2.38 GAA and a .915 SV%.

Buffalo Sabres vs Detroit Red Wings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 155 times.

The Sabres are 71-67-13-4 against the Red Wings.

In faceoffs, the Sabres have a 45.9% win rate, while the Red Wings have a 50.1% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Sabres boast a 78.9% success rate, while the Red Wings maintain an 80.0% success rate.

Buffalo Sabres vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds and prediction

This season, Detroit won 14 out of 23 games when favored by the odds and holds a 14-9 record when playing with odds shorter than -111, which means it has a 52.6% chance of winning this game.

On the other side, the Buffalo Sabres had upset their opponents 17 times out of the 42 games played as the underdog this season. However, the Buffalo has won 17 out of 41 games when odds list them at -109 or longer, giving them a 52.2% chance to win this matchup.

Prediction: Sabres 3 - 2 Red Wings

Buffalo Sabres vs Detroit Red Wings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Sabres to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4: Yes

Tip 3: Jeff Skinner to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Alex DeBrincat to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Red Wings to beat the spread: Yes

