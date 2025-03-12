Buffalo Sabres vs Detroit Red Wings: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 12, 2025

The Buffalo Sabres are on the road to face the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

They are coming off different results on Monday as Buffalo (25-32-6) won 3-2 over Edmonton while Detroit (30-28-6) lost 2-1 to Ottawa.

Sabres vs Red Wings: Head-to-head & key stats

Buffalo is 72-64-13-11 all-time against Detroit

The Sabres are allowing 3.47 goals per game

The Red Wings are 16-15-3 at home

Buffalo is averaging 3.12 goals per game

Detroit is allowing 3.18 goals per game

The Sabres are 9-18-3 on the road

The Red Wings are averaging 2.79 goals per game

Buffalo Sabres vs Detroit Red Wings: Preview

Buffalo snapped its six-game losing streak on Monday. The Sabres are led by Tage Thompson's 56 points, Rasmus Dahlin and JJ Peterka's 51 points each and Alex Tuch's 49 points.

They are expected to start Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen who is 21-20-4 with a 3.11 GAA and a .892 SV%. In his career against Detroit, he is 3-3 with a 2.91 GAA and a .888 SV%.

Meanwhile, Detroit is on a six-game losing streak and has fallen out of playoff contention. The Red Wings are set to start Cam Talbot who is 17-15-3 with a 2.96 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against Buffalo, he is 2-3-2 with a 3.68 GAA and a .886 SV%.

They are led by Lucas Raymond who has 66 points, Dylan Larkin with 56 points, Alex DeBrincat with 53 points, Patrick Kane with 40 points and Moritz Seider with 37 points.

Sabres vs Red Wings: Odds & Prediction

Buffalo is a +124 underdog while Detroit is a -148 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Red Wings have fallen out of the playoff race but this is a good spot for them to get back into the win column. The Sabres have struggled this season to score and defend, and Detroit should be able to get out to an early lead and hang on for a big win at home.

Prediction: Red Wings 4, Sabres 2.

Sabres vs Red Wings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Detroit ML (-148)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-115)

Tip 3: Alex Tuch 3+ shots on goal (+105)

