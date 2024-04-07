Buffalo Sabres vs Detroit Red Wings: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 7th 2024

The Buffalo Sabres face the Detroit Red Wings in what looks like an Atlantic Division battle for the playoff spot between the two sides.

The Sabres, currently placed sixth, will be hoping to be potent with their performances to ensure they take the attack to the home team. As they are currently just three points behind the Detroit Red Wings, they would be aiming to get a victory in this game to shorten the gap between the two sides.

As for the Red Wings, they would look to narrow down the nine-point deficit they have with the fourth-placed Tampa Bay Lightning.

The game being played in the Little Ceasears Arena, Detroit, will not only be a competition for fifth place in the league standings, it also poses a potential opportunity for both the Red Wings and Sabres to keep themselves in contention for the all important wildcard positions for their conference.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings game info

Date and Time : April 7th, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Broadcast: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: ESPN Radio 104.5 FM and WXYT-FM (97.1 Red Wings Radio Affiliates)

Buffalo Sabres game preview

(37-35-5, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have been in decent form going into this all important game, having won both their last two games. Having defeated playoffs bound Philadelphia Flyers in their last outing, they would be hoping for more of the same against the Red Wings.

Buffalo Sabres key players and injuries

The Sabres miss out on winger Jordan Greenway and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson for their key game against the Red Wings.

While there may not be one out-and-out contributor for the Sabres, there are four players who have put in 50+ points that has resulted in the Sabres success, namely Rasmus Dahlin, Alex Tuch, Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka.

Detroit Red Wings game preview

(37-31-8, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings are coming off a 4-3 defeat against the New York Rangers. The Red Wings will be hoping for a change in form as they face the side chasing them for a potential playoff spot.

Detroit Red Wings key players and injuries

The Red Wings will be without defeseman Olli Maatta and goaltender Ville Husso going into their vital game of the season.

While the attacking trio of Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond Alex DeBrincat have all contributed to 60 or more points as things stand.

A battle between these two teams will be a good one to look out for the neutrals. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top.