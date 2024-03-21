Buffalo Sabres vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 21, 2024

The 41-21-4 Edmonton Oilers and the 33-32-5 Buffalo Sabres face off at Rogers Place on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SNW and MSG-B.

Edmonton won 3-2 at home against the Montreal Canadiens in its last game on Tuesday, while the Sabres suffered a 3-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on the road on the same day.

Buffalo Sabres vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview

The Sabres average 2.96 per game and concede 2.94 goals per game. Their power-play success rate is 16.6%.

Jeff Skinner leads the team with 24 goals and 21 assists, while JJ Peterka has contributed 21 goals and 20 assists. Alex Tuch has 19 goals and 27 assists, while Rasmus Dahlin has 17 goals and 35 assists.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen boasts a record of 27-17-3 in goal, with a 2.39 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers average 3.52 goals per game and allow 2.82. Their power-play success rate is 26.4%.

Leading the offensive charge is Zach Hyman with 46 goals and 19 assists, closely followed by Connor McDavid with 26 goals, an outstanding 82 assists and 108 points. Leon Draisaitl has contributed with 34 goals and 53 assists.

In goal, Stuart Skinner boasts a commendable record of 30-13-3, with a 2.57 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907.

Buffalo Sabres vs Edmonton Oilers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 84 times.

The Oilers are 43-30-10-1 against the Sabres.

The Oilers have a 52.7% win rate in faceoffs compared to the Sabres's 46.0%.

The Oilers have an 80.2% success rate in penalty kills compared to the Sabres's 79.2%.

Buffalo Sabres vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds and prediction

This season, Edmonton has won 38 of 59 games as the odds favorite and 16 of 20 games with odds less than -222, giving them a 68.9% chance of victory here.

Meanwhile, the Sabres have been the underdogs 44 times this season and have had 18 upsets. However, Buffalo has gone 2-2 when odds list it at +181 or longer, giving the team a 35.6% chance to win this game.

Prediction: Oilers 3-1 Sabres

Buffalo Sabres vs Edmonton Oilers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4: Yes

Tip 3: JJ Peterka to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Zach Hyman to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Sabres to beat the spread: No

