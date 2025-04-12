  • home icon
Buffalo Sabres vs Florida Panthers: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 12, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 12, 2025 10:00 GMT
Buffalo Sabres vs Florida Panthers: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 12, 2025

The Buffalo Sabres are on the road to play the Florida Panthers on Saturday, April 12 at 6 p.m. ET.

Buffalo (35-37-2) is coming off a 3-2 road loss to Columbus. Florida (46-29-4) is coming off a 4-1 win over Detroit.

Sabres vs Panthers: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Buffalo is 54-53-4-6 all-time against Florida
  • The Sabres are averaging 3.25 goals per game
  • Florida is 26-11-2 at home
  • Buffalo is allowing 3.46 goals per game
  • The Panthers are averaging 3.03 goals per game
  • The Sabres are 13-23-3 on the road
  • Florida is allowing 2.67 goals per game
Buffalo Sabres vs Florida Panthers: Preview

Buffalo is eliminated from playoff contention but has been playing better and should use that as momentum and confidence for next season. The Sabres are led by Tage Thompson who has 71 points, Rasmus Dahlin has 64 points, JJ Peterka has 63 points, Alex Tuch has 63 points.

The Sabres will likely start Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen who's 24-23-4 with a 3.23 GAA and a .885 SV%. In his career against Florida, he's 0-4-1 with a 3.42 GAA and a .904 SV%.

Florida, meanwhile, will likely finish third in the Atlantic. The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky who's 32-18-2 with a 2.42 GAA and a .907 SV%. In his career against Buffalo, he's 16-7-2 with a 2.59 GAA and a .916 SV%.

The Panthers, meanwhile, are getting healthier but are still resting some key players for the playoffs. Florida is led by Sam Reinhart who has 78 points, Aleksander Barkov has 68 points, Sam Bennett has 50 points, and Carter Verhaeghe has 49 points.

Sabres vs Panthers: Odds & Prediction

Florida is a -218 favorite, while Buffalo is a +180 underdog, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Sabres have been playing better but playing in Florida on the road is a tough spot to play. The Panthers are starting to get into playoff form and play harder and more physically.

This should be a closer game than the odds suggest, but Florida will edge out a win here.

Prediction: Panthers 3, Sabres 2.

Sabres vs Panthers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida ML (-218)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-142)

