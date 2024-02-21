Buffalo Sabres vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 21, 2024

The 24-27-4 Buffalo Sabres, on a three-game victory spree on the road, take on the 22-25-8 Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on ESPN+, SN, MSG-B and RDS.

In their recent game on Monday, Buffalo suffered a 4-3 defeat to the Anaheim Ducks at home, while Montreal faced a similar fate, losing 4-3 to the Washington Capitals in their last home game on Saturday.

Buffalo Sabres vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview

The Sabres have scored 161 goals this season, averaging 2.9 per game, and have allowed 169 goals, averaging 3.1 per game.

Casey Mittelstadt is the leading contributor with 13 goals and 31 assists, while Rasmus Dahlin has contributed 14 goals and 28 assists. Alex Tuch has put up 15 goals and 22 assists. Ukko-Pekka-Luukkonen boasts a record of 14-14-2 in goal, allowing 74 goals with 824 saves, maintaining a 2.54 GAA and a .910 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens are averaging 2.78 goals per game and conceding 3.53. Their power play success rate is 20.1%, while their goal differential is -41.

Nick Suzuki leads Montreal with 20 goals and 33 assists, while Cole Caufield follows closely with 19 goals and 26 assists. Sam Montembeault holds a 12-9-4 record in goal, boasting a 3.21 GAA and a .903 SV%.

Buffalo Sabres vs Montreal Canadiens: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 330 times, including the regular season and playoffs.

The Sabres have an overall record of 152-142-31-5 against the Canadiens.

In faceoffs, the Canadiens have a 52.6% win rate, while the Sabres are 46.6%.

On penalty kills, the Sabres boast an 79.8% success rate, while the Canadiens are 74%.

Buffalo Sabres vs Montreal Canadiens: Odds and prediction

This season, Buffalo has emerged victorious in 12 of 21 games as the favorites. In 13 matchups with odds below -131, the Sabres have secured six wins, translating to a 56.7% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens have embraced the underdog role in 50 games, pulling off suprises 18 times. Montreal has played 40 games as an underdog with odds of +111 or longer, boasting a record of 13-27, equating to a win probability of 47.4%.

Prediction: Canadiens 4-2 Sabres

Buffalo Sabres vs Montreal Canadiens: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Canadiens to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Nick Suzuki to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Casey Mittelstadt to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Sabres to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win ? Montreal Canadiens Buffalo Sabres 0 votes