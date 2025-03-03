Buffalo Sabres vs Montreal Canadiens: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 3, 2025

The Buffalo Sabres are on the road to play against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. Buffalo (24-29-5) is coming off a 4-2 loss to Montreal (29-26-5).

Sabres vs Canadiens: Head-to-head & key stats

Buffalo is 136-120-31-12 all-time against Montreal

The Sabres are 9-16-2 on the road

Montreal is 15-12-4 at home

Buffalo is averaging 3.17 goals per game

The Habs are allowing 2.96 goals per game

The Sabres are allowing 3.39 goals per game

Montreal is averaging 3.31 goals per game

Buffalo Sabres vs Montreal Canadiens: Preview

Buffalo is on a two-game losing streak and is likely to miss the playoffs again. The Sabres are led by Tage Thompson who has 51 points, Rasmus Dahlin has 47 points, Alex Tuch has 46 points, JJ Peterka has 45 points, and Jason Zucker has 44 points.

The Sabres are expected to start Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen who has 3.01 GAA and a .894 SV%. In his career against Montreal, he's 1-2 with a 4.54 GAA and a .847 SV%.

Montreal, meanwhile, is battling for a playoff spot and on a four-game winning streak. The Canadiens are expected to start Sam Montembeault who's 21-21-3 with a 2.90 GAA and a .899 SV%. In his career against Buffalo, he's 4-5 with a 3.05 GAA and a .903 SV%.

The Canadiens are led by Nick Suzuki who has 61 points, Cole Caufield has 54 points, Lane Hutson has 46 points, and Juraj Slafkovsky has 33 points.

Sabres vs Canadiens: Odds & Prediction

Buffalo and Montreal are both -110 while the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Sabres have been struggling as of late and this is a good spot for Montreal to get the win at home. The Canadiens have been on a nice run as of late and Sam Montembeault has been a big reason why.

Montembeault will be able to limit the Sabres' offence, which has struggled this season as Montreal will get a big win at home.

Prediction: Canadiens 4, Sabres 2.

Sabres vs Canadiens: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Montreal ML (-110)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-120)

Tip 3: Brendan Gallagher 2+ shots on goal (-150)

