Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 20, 2025

The Buffalo Sabres are on the road to play the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, October 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Buffalo (2-3) is coming off a 3-0 shutout win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Montreal (4-2) is coming off a 4-3 loss to the New York Rangers.
Sabres vs. Canadiens: Head-to-head & key stats
- Buffalo went 0-3-1 against Montreal last season
- The Sabres are 0-1 on the road
- Montreal is allowing 3 goals per game
- Buffalo is averaging 2.6 goals per game
- The Canadiens are averaging 3.5 goals per game
- The Sabres are allowing 2.8 goals per game
- Montreal is 2-1 at home
Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens: Preview
Buffalo is coming off a shutout win over the Panthers on Saturday and are on a two-game winning streak. The Sabres are led by Zach Benson who has 5 assists, Josh Doan has 2 goals and 3 assists for 5 points, Rasmus Dahlin has 4 assists, and Tage Thompson has 1 goal and 3 asissts for 4 points.
The Sabres are expected to start Alex Lyon, who's 2-3 with a 2.43 GAA and a .929 SV% this season. Lyon has started every game for Buffalo and is coming off a shutout. In his career against Montreal, he's 4-2 with a 3.15 GAA and a .879 SV%.
Montreal, meanwhile, is coming off a 4-3 home loss to the Rangers which snapped their four-game winning streak. The Canadiens will start Sam Montembeault who's 2-2 with a 3.26 GAA and a .857 SV%. In his career against Buffalo, he's 5-5 with a 3.04 GAA and a .905 SV%.
The Canadiens' offense has been off to a hot start. Montreal is led by Cole Caufield, who has 5 goals and 3 assists for 8 points, Nick Suzuki has 1 goal and 7 assists for 8 points, and Brendan Gallagher has 5 assists.
Sabres vs. Canadiens: Odds & Prediction
Buffalo is a +130 underdog while Montreal is a -155 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.
The Sabres are coming off a big shutout win over the Panthers, but this is a great spot for the Canadiens to get back on track.
Montreal's offense is legit, as the Habs should be able to score early and get out to an early lead. The Canadiens play well at home, and the Habs' offense will be the difference in this one.
Prediction: Canadiens 4, Sabres 2.
Sabres vs. Canadiens: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Montreal ML (-155)
Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)
Tip 3: Over 1.5 goals first period (-135)
