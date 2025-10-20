Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 20, 2025

The Buffalo Sabres are on the road to play the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, October 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Ad

Buffalo (2-3) is coming off a 3-0 shutout win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Montreal (4-2) is coming off a 4-3 loss to the New York Rangers.

Sabres vs. Canadiens: Head-to-head & key stats

Buffalo went 0-3-1 against Montreal last season

The Sabres are 0-1 on the road

Montreal is allowing 3 goals per game

Buffalo is averaging 2.6 goals per game

The Canadiens are averaging 3.5 goals per game

The Sabres are allowing 2.8 goals per game

Montreal is 2-1 at home

Ad

Trending

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens: Preview

Buffalo is coming off a shutout win over the Panthers on Saturday and are on a two-game winning streak. The Sabres are led by Zach Benson who has 5 assists, Josh Doan has 2 goals and 3 assists for 5 points, Rasmus Dahlin has 4 assists, and Tage Thompson has 1 goal and 3 asissts for 4 points.

The Sabres are expected to start Alex Lyon, who's 2-3 with a 2.43 GAA and a .929 SV% this season. Lyon has started every game for Buffalo and is coming off a shutout. In his career against Montreal, he's 4-2 with a 3.15 GAA and a .879 SV%.

Ad

Montreal, meanwhile, is coming off a 4-3 home loss to the Rangers which snapped their four-game winning streak. The Canadiens will start Sam Montembeault who's 2-2 with a 3.26 GAA and a .857 SV%. In his career against Buffalo, he's 5-5 with a 3.04 GAA and a .905 SV%.

The Canadiens' offense has been off to a hot start. Montreal is led by Cole Caufield, who has 5 goals and 3 assists for 8 points, Nick Suzuki has 1 goal and 7 assists for 8 points, and Brendan Gallagher has 5 assists.

Ad

Sabres vs. Canadiens: Odds & Prediction

Buffalo is a +130 underdog while Montreal is a -155 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Sabres are coming off a big shutout win over the Panthers, but this is a great spot for the Canadiens to get back on track.

Montreal's offense is legit, as the Habs should be able to score early and get out to an early lead. The Canadiens play well at home, and the Habs' offense will be the difference in this one.

Ad

Prediction: Canadiens 4, Sabres 2.

Sabres vs. Canadiens: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Montreal ML (-155)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)

Tip 3: Over 1.5 goals first period (-135)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama