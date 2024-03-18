Buffalo Sabres vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 18th 2024

The Buffalo Sabres are on the road to face off against the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 10 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Seattle Kraken game preview

The Buffalo Sabres are 32-31-5 and in 12th place in the East. Buffalo is coming off a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, which snapped its three-game winning streak.

The Sabres have been led by Rasmus Dahlin with 50 points. Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch have 42 points, Dylan Cozens and JJ Peterka have 40 points and Tage Thompson has contributed 39.

The Seattle Kraken, meanwhile, are 28-26-12 and in 12th place in the West. Seattle is on a four-game losing streak and coming off a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

The Kraken have been led by Jared McCann, who has 53 points. Oliver Bjorkstrand has contributed 48 points, Vince Dunn has 45 points, Jordan Eberle has 37 points and Eeli Tolvanen has 34.

Sabres vs. Kraken: Head-to-head & key numbers

Buffalo is 0-5 all-time against Seattle.

The Sabres are averaging 2.93 goals per game, ranking them 21st in the NHL.

Seattle is averaging 2.68 goals per game, which ranks 28th.

Buffalo is allowing 2.96 goals per game, ranking the team 12th.

The Kraken are allowing 2.82 goals per game, which ranks eighth.

The Sabres are 15-14-4 with a -7 goal differential.

Seattle is 14-12-6 with a -6 goal differential on the road.

Sabres vs. Kraken: Odds & Prediction

The Buffalo Sabres are a slight -102 underdogs, while the Seattle Kraken are -118 favorites. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

Buffalo has yet to beat Seattle but has been playing better hockey lately, while the Kraken have struggled to score. This is an excellent spot to take the Sabres to get the win as a slight road underdogs and make Seattle's losing ways continue.

Prediction: Buffalo 3, Seattle 2.

Sabres vs. Kraken: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Buffalo to win -102.

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals -108.

Tip 3: Alex Tuch over 2.5 shots on goal -110.

Tip 4: Jared McCann over 0.5 points -115.

