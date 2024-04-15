Buffalo Sabres vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 15th, 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to clash with the Buffalo Sabres in a highly anticipated game starting at 7 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Buffalo Sabres vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview

With an average of just 2.96 goals per game and a mere nine goals scored in their last four games, the Buffalo Sabres' offense has been notably lacking. While Alex Tuch, Tage Thompson and John-Jason Peterka have shouldered much of the scoring burden, accounting for 79 goals and 86 assists, the rest of the team has failed to consistently contribute.

On the defensive end, however, the Sabres have been a bright spot, allowing only 2.98 goals per game. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, Henri Jokiharju and Connor Clifton have formed a formidable defensive core, combining for significant defensive point shares and providing depth to the unit.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has also played a crucial role, boasting a .910 save percentage and demonstrating solid goaltending with 9.8 goals saved above average.

On the flip side, the Tampa Bay Lightning have flourished this season, primarily due to their formidable offense. With an average of 3.50 goals per game and a remarkable 24 goals netted in their recent six games, the Lightning have shown relentless determination in their quest for success.

Led by Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point, who have amassed impressive goal and assist tallies, the Lightning's offense has been firing on all cylinders. Even defenseman Victor Hedman has contributed significantly to the offensive output.

However, Tampa Bay's defensive performance has been less than stellar, allowing 3.24 goals per game. While Hedman and Nicklaus Perbix have shown defensive prowess, the rest of the unit has struggled to prevent opponents from finding scoring opportunities. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has also faltered, with a .900 save percentage and negative goals saved above average.

Buffalo Sabres vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Head-to-Head

The Tampa Bay Lightning have a stronger overall record with 34 wins compared to the Buffalo Sabres' 19 wins. Both teams have had their fair share of overtime victories, with Tampa Bay winning 1 game in overtime and Buffalo winning 6. In shootouts, Tampa Bay has a slight edge with 2 wins compared to Buffalo's 1. On average, the Tampa Bay Lightning score more goals per match, with 3.2 goals compared to Buffalo's 2.6.

Buffalo Sabres vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Predictions

Based on recent performance and the current odds, the Tampa Bay Lightning are favored to win against the Buffalo Sabres. In their last game on April 13, the Lightning suffered a 4-2 road loss against the Washington Capitals, but they remain a strong team, especially with their favorable odds of -175.

On the other hand, the Sabres lost their last game in overtime, falling 3-2 to the Florida Panthers on the same day. With odds of +147, the Sabres are the underdogs in this matchup. Additionally, the over/under for total goals scored in the game is set at 6.

Sabres vs Lightning: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Lightning to win

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Lightning to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Nikita Kucherov to score: Yes

