Buffalo Sabres vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 6th 2024

The Buffalo Sabres go on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on TNT in the States and Sportsnet in Canada.

Buffalo Sabres vs Toronto Maple Leafs preview

The Buffalo Sabres are 29-29-4 and in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. Buffalo is coming off a 5-2 home loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday after back-to-back wins over the Vegas Golden Knights and Tampa Bay Lightning in OT.

The Sabres have been led by Casey Mittelstadt who has 47 points, Rasmus Dahlin has 46 points, Jeff Skinner has 40 points, Alex Tuch has 40 points, Dylan Cozens has 38 points and JJ Peterka has 38 points.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are 35-18-8 and in third place in the Atlantic Division. Toronto is coming off a 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins at home on Monday. Before that, it had back-to-back wins over the Rangers and Coyotes.

The Maple Leafs have been led by William Nylander who has 83 points, Auston Matthews has 79 points, Mitch Marner has 74 points, Morgan Reilly has 45 points, and John Tavares has 45 points.

Sabres vs Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key numbers

Toronto is 86-112-18-11 all-time against Buffalo.

The Sabres are averaging 2.4 goals per game which ranks 24th.

The Maple Leafs are 17-12-2 with a +8 goal differential.

Buffalo is allowing 3.00 goals per game which ranks 13th.

Toronto is averaging 3.61 goals per game which ranks second.

The Sabres are 15-12-3 with a -1 goal differential on the road.

The Maple Leafs are allowing 3.16 goals per game which ranks 20th.

Sabres vs Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction

The Buffalo Sabres are +160 underdogs with the Toronto Maple Leafs being -192 favorites, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Toronto played one of its worst games of the season on Monday, but this is a good rebound spot for the team. The Maple Leafs should be able to score plenty against Buffalo, as the Sabres allow plenty of goals, and Toronto has one of the top offenses in the NHL.

Prediction: Toronto 5, Buffalo 3.

Sabres vs Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Toronto to win -192.

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals -108.

Tip 3: Jeff Skinner over 2.5 shots on goal +100.

Tip 4: John Tavares over 0.5 points -115.

