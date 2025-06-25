Caleb Desnoyers 2025 NHL draft projection: 3 potential landing spots for Canadian forward

The 2025 NHL draft is right around the corner. While this year's draft is spread across two nights, it's safe to say that Caleb Desnoyers won't have to wait until Saturday to be selected.

The center has continued to impress throughout his short career, averaging more than a point per game in three of his past four seasons.

Last year, with the Moncton Wildcats in the QMJHL, Desnoyers logged 84 points (35 goals, 49 assists) over 56 games, finishing fifth in the league for total points. Additionally, the Wildcats went 53-9 throughout the year, posting the best record in the league.

Given his production over the past few years, it's no surprise that fans are eager to see where Desnoyers winds up on Friday night.

Three potential landing spots for Caleb Desnoyers

NHL: NHL Draft - Source: Imagn

#1: Utah Mammoth (Pick No. 4)

With Matthew Schaefer, Michael Misa and Anton Frondell projected to go in the top three, Utah will have to decide between players like Caleb Desnoyers, James Hagens and Porter Martone.

Given that the expectation is that the team will look to use their No. 4 pick to draft a center for the future, look for the Mammoth to draft Desnoyers. While the team has Logan Cooley, who was drafted third overall in 2022, adding another talented young center on the same timeline makes tons of sense for Utah.

NHL: Nashville Predators at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn

#2: Nashville Predators (Pick No. 5)

The Nashville Predators are coming off a tough season that saw the team finish with a 30-44-8 record. Ahead of only the Chicago Blackhawks in the Central Division, Nashville is looking at a rebuild.

Given that, the team will be looking to draft young while thinking about how they can position themselves to get back into Stanley Cup contention. Considering his size and, of course, his production, Desnoyers seems like a natural fit, especially when looking at the average age of the team's centers.

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn

#3: Philadelphia Flyers (Pick No. 6)

The Philadelphia Flyers likely won't have a chance to draft Caleb Desnoyers. However, if the Canadian forward does fall to sixth, Philly would be foolish to pass on an opportunity to draft him.

With Matvei Michkov expected to take another step in his development this season, the possibility of pairing the All-Rookie First Team member with Desnoyers would be a great opportunity for the Flyers to set up their long-term future.

