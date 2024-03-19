Calgary Flames flame out against Washington Capitals, drop precious points in wild card race

The Calgary Flames faced another mishap in their playoff push as they dropped points in a 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals. The Capitals, however, had the opposite happen, jumping into the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

With just 15 games remaining in the season, the Flames now sit eight points back of the second wild card spot, making their path to the playoffs increasingly challenging.

Charlie Lindgren was at his peak form for the Capitals tonight, with 36 saves contrasting against giving up only two goals on the night. For the Capitals to heat up and make the playoffs this season, a hot goalie could be the perfect lynchpin. The club has been struggling for consistent goaltending for years, and a game like tonight's could spark something.

The Calgary Flames' 5-2 loss yielded several key takeaways. First, their significant deficit in the playoff race has been greatened with the loss tonight. Second, Alex Ovechkin continues to thrill, especially on the power play.

Finally, the Washington Capitals have seemingly got their groove back this season, now seriously in the playoff hunt, moving into the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

#1. Calgary Flames sit 8 points back of second wild card spot

The Flames' defeat against the Capitals dealt a severe blow to their playoff aspirations, as they now find themselves trailing the second wild card spot by eight points.

Not only do the Calgary Flames face the daunting task of making up eight points in the standings, but they would also have to leapfrog the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild with a significantly weakened roster.

#2. Alex Ovechkin nets back-to-back power play goals

Alex Ovechkin showcased his scoring prowess once again, netting back-to-back power play goals to lead the Capitals to victory. Ovechkin scored both from his notable "office", and now has two fewer goals to go to break Wayne Gretzky's record.

#3. Washington Capitals jump Detroit Red Wings and hold second wild card spot in Eastern Conference

With their victory over the Flames, the Washington Capitals leapfrogged the Detroit Red Wings to occupy the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Capitals' ascent in the standings underscores their determination and resilience as they vie for a playoff position in a tightly contested race.