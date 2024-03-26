Calgary Flames vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 26th 2024

The 33-32-5 Calgary Flames and the 20-46-5 Chicago Blackhawks face off at the United Center on Tuesday at 8.30 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN1 and NBCSCH.

Calgary lost 4-1 against the Buffalo Sabres in its last home game on Sunday, while Chicago won 5-4 on the road over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Calgary Flames vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview

The Blackhawks score 2.20 goals per game and concede an average of 3.59 goals. Their power-play success rate is 15.9%.

Connor Bedard has contributed 21 goals and 34 assists, followed by Jason Dickinson with 18 goals and 13 assists. Nick Foligno has supplied 16 goals and 19 assists.

Moreover, Petr Mrazek holds a 16-26-4 record in goal, maintaining a 3.11 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904.

Meanwhile, the Flames have scored 3.09 goals per game and concede 3.20, while their power play success rate is 14.8%.

Blake Coleman is their top scorer with 28 goals, 23 assists and 51 points. He has been complemented well by Yegor Sharangovich, with 28 goals and 23 assists. Nazem Kadri has contributed 23 goals and 36 assists, while Jonathan Huberdeau has 34 assists.

Jacob Markstrom holds a 22-18-2 record in goal, with a 2.69 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.

Calgary Flames vs Chicago Blackhawks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 93 times.

The Blackhawks are 38-37-13-5 against the Flames.

The Flames have a 49.6% win rate in faceoffs compared to the Blackhawks' 46.7%.

The Flames have an 83.3% success rate in penalty kills compared to the Blackhawks' 76.8%.

Calgary Flames vs Chicago Blackhawks: Odds and prediction

This season, Calgary has won 15 of 30 games as the odds favorite and 2 of 6 games with odds less than -173, giving it a 63.4% chance of victory.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have been the underdogs 66 times and have had 16 upsets. However, Chicago has gone 14-43 when odds list it at +144 or longer, giving the team a 41.0% chance to win this contest.

Prediction: Flames 5-2 Blackhawks

Calgary Flames vs Chicago Blackhawks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Flames to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4: Yes

Tip 3: Connor Bedard to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Nazem Kadri to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Blackhawks to beat the spread: No

