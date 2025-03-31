Calgary Flames vs Colorado Avalanche: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 31, 2025 

The Calgary Flames are on the road to face the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Ad

They are both coming off losses on Saturday as Calgary (34-26-12) suffered a 3-2 overtime defeat to Edmonton while Colorado (45-26-3) lost 2-1 to St. Louis.

Flames vs Avalanche: Head-to-head & key stats

Calgary is 81-69-20-8 all-time against Colorado

The Flames are allowing 2.94 goals per game

Colorado is 25-11-2 at home

Calgary is averaging 2.59 goals per game

The Avalanche are averaging 3.34 goals per game

The Flames are 15-14-7 on the road

Colorado is allowing 2.78 goals per game

Ad

Trending

Calgary Flames vs Colorado Avalanche: Preview

Calgary is on a two-game losing streak and is likely to miss the playoffs. The team is led by Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri's 58 points each, MacKenzie Weegar's 41 points and Matt Coronato's 39 points.

The Flames are set to start Dustin Wolf who is 24-15-6 with a 2.67 GAA and a .909 SV%. In his career against Colorado, he is 0-2 with a 3.08 GAA and a .891 SV%.

Ad

Meanwhile, Colorado's four-game winning streak was snapped by the Blues. The Avalanche are led by Nathan MacKinnon who has 109 points, Cale Makar with 84 points, Artturi Lehkonen with 43 points and Devon Toews with 38 points.

They will start Mackenzie Blackwood who is 21-9-3 with a 2.14 GAA and a .919 SV% since being acquired by Colorado. In his career against Calgary, he is 2-3-1 with a 4.00 GAA and a .889 SV%.

Flames vs Avalanche: Odds & Prediction

Calgary is a +215 underdog while Colorado is a -265 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

Ad

The Flames are battling for a playoff spot, but due to the losing streak, their chances are now slim. The Avs have been solid at home this season and should be able to get a big win on Monday.

Calgary has struggled to score while Colorado has one of the best offenses in the NHL.

Prediction: Avalanche 4, Flames 2.

Flames vs Avalanche: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Colorado -1.5 (+100)

Ad

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-125)

Tip 3: Nazem Kadri 4+ shots on goal (+120)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama