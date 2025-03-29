Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 29, 2025

The Calgary Flames take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place this Saturday at 10 PM EDT. The 34-26-11 Flames saw their three-game winning run halted by a 5-2 loss to the Dallas Stars and hope to bounce back against the 41-26-5 Oilers. Edmonton suffered a rather unlikely 6-1 bashing at the hands of the Seattle Kraken and will want to put that behind them quickly.

Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers game info & where to watch

Date: Saturday, March 29

Time: 10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton

TV Broadcast: CBC, CITY, SN

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Calgary Flames game preview

NHL: Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn

The Flames will be gutted with the manner in which they lost their latest home game as the side looked to be on good momentum heading into this fixture. The Dallas Stars blew them out of the park with a 5-2 win and the Flames' playoff hopes took a hit with them being 6 points behind the final wild card spot.

There's still time for them to make it, but they need to play lights-out hockey if they are to catch the teams above them in the playoff race.

Calgary Flames injuries

Justin Kirkland and Anthony Mantha are both sidelined for the Flames for the remainder of the season. Both have undergone ACL surgery and will not be back until next campaign.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken - Source: Imagn

In what could be categorized as a shock defeat, the Oilers lost 6-1 away from home to the Kraken. Despite their long list of injuries, Edmonton was on a solid run but now looks to shake off a two-game losing streak. With the postseason beckoning, the Oilers will want to secure their spot at the earliest convenience and prepare for the playoffs.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Mattias Ekholm, Stuart Skinner, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Trent Frederic, Evander Kane and Alec Regula are all currently injured and sidelined for the Oilers. Ekholm and Skinner are listed as day-to-day, while McDavid will likely miss at least another game after tonight. Draisaitl will likely receive an update at the start of next week.

Flames and Oilers key players

Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri have been influential for the Flames since the start of the season. The pair have combined for 114 points this campaign and Calgary needs them to step up for the remainder of the season if they are to have any hope of the playoffs.

With leading points scorers Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid injured for the side, Evan Bouchard will be the player to watch for Edmonton. He will hope for a better performance than against the Kraken, where the forward managed only two shots on target and no points.

