Calgary Flames vs Los Angeles Kings: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 17, 2025

The Calgary Flames are on the road to play the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, April 17 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Calgary (40-27-14) is coming off a 5-4 shootout win over Vegas. Los Angeles (48-24-9) is coming off a 6-5 win over Seattle.

Flames vs Kings: Head-to-head & key stats

Calgary is 133-97-21-9 all-time against Los Angeles

The Flames are 23-12-6 on the road

Los Angeles is allowing 2.44 goals per game

Calgary is averaging 2.65 goals per game

The Kings are 31-5-4 at home

The Flames are allowing 2.9 goals per game

Los Angeles is averaging 3.06 goals per game

Calgary Flames vs Los Angeles Kings: Preview

Calgary failed to make the playoffs as the Flames did have a late push. The Flames are led by Nazem Kadri has 65 points, Jonathan Huberdeau has 62 points, MacKenzie Weegar has 47 points, and Matt Coronato has 46 points.

The Flames are set to start Dustin Wolf who's 29-16-8 with a 2.64 GAA and a .910 SV%. In his career against the Kings, he's 2-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .967 SV%.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, will be playing Edmonton once again in the playoffs. The Kings are set to start David Rittich who's 16-13-2 with a 2.77 GAA and a .888 SV%. In his career against the Kings, he's 0-2-2 with a 3.53 GAA and a .872 SV%.

The Kings are led by Adrian Kempe has 73 points, Anze Kopitar has 67 points, Kevin Fiala has 60 points, and Quinton Byfield has 54 points.

Flames vs Kings: Odds & Prediction

Calgary is a +136 underdog while Los Angeles is a -162 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Flames failed to make the playoffs but still had a great season. Los Angeles, meanwhile, will host the Oilers in the playoffs.

Calgary has played well but Los Angeles is nearly unbeatable at home as the Kings will be able to get a big home win here to continue their hot streak.

Prediction: Kings 3, Flames 2.

Flames vs Kings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Los Angeles ML (-162)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-102)

