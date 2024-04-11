Calgary Flames vs Los Angeles Kings: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | April 11th, 2024

The Los Angeles Kings (41-26-11) are seventh in the Western Conference. They host the 12th-placed Calgary Flames (33-34-5) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, April 11 at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SNW and BSW.

Los Angeles lost 3-1 to the Anaheim Ducks in its last road game on Tuesday, April 9. Calgary won its road game 3-2 on the same day over the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary Flames vs Los Angeles Kings: Game preview

The Kings scored 3.09 goals and conceded 2.58 goals per game, while their power play success rate is 22.4%.

Trevor Moore leads the team with 30 goals and 24 assists, while Kevin Fiala has contributed 27 goals and 43 assists. Anze Kopitar has provided 26 goals and 42 assists. Adrian Kempe has 27 goals and 44 assists.

Cam Talbot has a 25-19-6 record in goal, with a 2.49 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Flames have a GF of 3.04 and a GAA of 3.25, while their power play success rate is 17.5%.

Yegor Sharangovich is their top scorer with 29 goals and 23 assists for 52 points. Nazem Kadri comes second with 26 goals and 42 assists, while Jonathan Huberdeau has 38 assists. Jacob Markstrom holds a 23-21-2 record in goal, with a 2.74 GAA and .906 SV%.

Calgary Flames vs Los Angeles Kings: Injury report

For the Kings, Pheonix Copley is out for the season due to a knee injury. Carl Grundstrom is sidelined for the entire season due to a lower-body injury.

Meanwhile, for the Flames, their key player Blake Coleman is out for day-to-day due to an upper-body issue.

Expand Tweet

Daniel Vladar is out for the season due to a hip injury, while Oliver Kylington is questionable due to an upper-body ailment.

Calgary Flames vs Los Angeles Kings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 257 times. The Flames are 131-96-21-9 against the Kings.

In faceoffs, the Flames have a 49.5% win rate, while the LA Kings have a 50.4% win rate. The Flames have an 81.0% success rate on penalty kills, while the Kings are at 85.0%.

Calgary Flames vs Los Angeles Kings: Odds and prediction

This season, Los Angeles has gone 30-22 as the odds favorite and won 12 out of 18 games with odds less than -196. It gives the team a 66.2% chance of victory here.

Meanwhile, the Flames have been the underdogs 42 times and have had 19 upsets. However, Calgary has yet to register a win when odds list it at +161 or longer, giving the team a 38.3% chance to win this contest.

Prediction: LA Kings 5 - 2 Flames

Calgary Flames vs Los Angeles Kings: Betting tips

Tip 1: LA Kings to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Kevin Fiala to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Adrian Kempe to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Flames to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win ? Los Angeles Kings Calgary Flames 0 votes View Discussion