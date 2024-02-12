Calgary Flames vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 12, 2024

The Calgary Flames go on the road to play the New York Rangers on Monday at 7 p.m. EST at Madison Square Garden. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Calgary Flames vs New York Rangers preview

The Calgary Flames are 25-22-5 and in 10th place in the Western Conference. The Flames are on a four-game winning streak and are coming off a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders on Friday.

Calgary has been led by Nazem Kadri who has 44 points, Blake Coleman has 43 points, Yegor Sharangovich has 36 points, MacKenzie Weegar has 32 points and Jonathan Huberdeau has 31 points.

The New York Rangers, meanwhile, are 33-16-3 and currently in first place in the Metropolitan division. New York is on a four-game winning streak and is coming off a 4-3 road win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Rangers are led by Artemi Panarin who has 68 points, Chris Kreider has 48 points, Mika Zibanejad has 48 points, Vincent Trocheck has 47 points, Adam Fox has 39 points and Alexis Lafreniere has 31 points.

Flames vs Rangers: Head-to-head & key numbers

New York is 49-59-15-2 all-time against Calgary.

The Flames are averaging 3.13 goals per game which ranks 16th.

The Rangers are 17-7 with a +11 goal differential at home.

Calgary is allowing 3.02 goals per game which ranks 13th.

New York is allowing 2.79 goals per game which ranks eighth.

The Flames are 13-11-4 with a +6 goal differential at home.

The Rangers are averaging 3.25 goals per game which ranks 12th.

Flames vs Rangers: Odds & Prediction

The Calgary Flames are +136 underdogs, while the New York Rangers are -162 favorites, with the over/under set at six goals.

Both Calgary and New York enter the game on four-game winning streaks, which adds to the intrigue of this matchup. The Rangers play sound defensively and in goal with Igor Shesterkin, which should be the difference here.

The Rangers should limit Calgary's offense at home and edge out the win here.

Prediction: Rangers 3, Flames 1.

Flames vs Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York Rangers to win -162.

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -108.

Tip 3: First period under 1.5 goals +105.

Tip 4: Adam Fox over 1.5 shots on goal -135.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Calgary New York 0 votes