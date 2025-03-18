Calgary Flames vs New York Rangers: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 18, 2025

Tonight, the New York Rangers return to action in their quest for the postseason at 7 p.m. EDT. They will host the Calgary Flames, a team also looking to sneak into the playoff conversation this year. The Rangers are on a bit of a comeback and are up to 33-29-6 on the year. The Flames are 30-25-11.

Ad

Flames vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Stats

The Rangers are 53-63-15 all-time when facing the Flames.

New York holds a 35-26-5 record when hosting Calgary.

The Rangers have already lost the first game of the season series and can only salvage a split tonight.

New York won the last season series by sweep, but it otherwise has not won a series since 2017-2018.

The Flames lead the all-time scoreline 481-409.

The Rangers average 3.3 goals per home contest against the Flames.

The Flames score 3.3 goals per game when visiting the Rangers.

Ad

Trending

Calgary Flames vs New York Rangers: Game Preview

The New York Rangers have surged into the playoff picture, though their 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday stung. They're now the second wild card in the East and hold a one-point advantage in that regard. The Calgary Flames are two back of the wild card in the West.

The Calgary Flames are underdogs tonight against the New York Rangers (Imagn)

For the Rangers, center Adam Edstrom remains on Injured Reserve and will not play tonight. Right wing Arthur Kaliyev is also banged up and day-to-day and may be absent tonight as well.

Ad

The Flames are going to be without center Mikael Backlund tonight as he's out. Center Justin Kirkland and right wing Anthony Mantha are both out for the season after having ACL injuries.

Flames vs Rangers Betting Tips

The Rangers are 25-17-2 as favorites this year.

The Flames are 14-28-7 as underdogs this season.

Calgary is 32-24 against the spread and 17-15 ATS on the road.

New York is 29-39 against the spread and 12-22 ATS at home.

Ad

Flames vs Rangers: Odds and Prediction

The New York Rangers are favored tonight at -147 on the moneyline.

The Calgary Flames are +119 to get a road upset.

The puck line is Rangers -1, which is +125.

Calgary is -120 to cover.

The total is set at 5.5 goals.

The over is -120, and the under is +100.

Prediction: The Rangers continue surging and get a much-needed home win and some points. They end up covering the puck line and combining with Calgary to reach the over with a late, empty-net goal. Rangers 4, Flames 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama