Calgary Flames vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 4, 2025

The Calgary Flames are on the road to play the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Calgary (28-23-9) is coming off a 2-1 OT loss to Carolina. Philadelphia (27-26-8) is coming off a 2-1 shootout win over Winnipeg.

Flames vs Flyers: Head-to-head & key stats

Calgary is 55-60-12-3 all-time against Philadelphia

The Flames are averaging 11-13-5 on the road

The Flyers are allowing 3.26 goals per game

Calgary is averaging 2.53 goals per game

Philadelphia is averaging 2.88 goals per game

The Flames are allowing 2.92 goals per game

The Flyers are 15-13-1 at home

Calgary Flames vs Philadelphia Flyers: Preview

Calgary is on a three-game losing streak and has one goal in its last three games. Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Flames with 44 points, followed by Nazem Kadri with 44, MacKenzie Weegar with 33, and Matt Coronato with 31.

Trending

The Flames will start Dustin Wolf who's 20-12-4 with a 2.58 GAA and a .913 SV%. In his career against Philadelphia, Wolf is 1-0 with a 3.05 GAA and a .925 SV%.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, is 3-1 in its last four and is expected to start Samuel Ersson who's 18-10-4 with a 2.82 GAA and a .893 SV%. Ersson is 1-1 with a 3.07 GAA and a .910 SV% in his career against the Flyers.

The Flyers, meanwhile, are led by Travis Konecny who has 63 points, Matvei Michkov has 44 points, Owen Tippett has 35 points, and Sean Couturier has 29 points.

Flames vs Flyers: Odds & Prediction

Calgary is a +120 underdog while Philadelphia is a -142 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee will return for Philadelphia to play the Flyers as Calgary will be battling for a playoff spot. The Flames have struggled to score as of late, but they are playing well defensively and in the net.

This will be a close game but Wolf has been stellar this season, and he will limit the Flyers offense to get a road win here for Calgary.

Prediction: Flames 3, Flyers 2.

Flames vs Flyers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Calgary ML (+120)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-110)

Tip 3: Blake Coleman 2+ shots on goal (-165)

