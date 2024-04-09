Calgary Flames vs San Jose Sharks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 9th, 2024

The Calgary Flames (34-37-5) will take on the San Jose Sharks (18-51-8) at SAP Center in San Jose, on Tuesday, April 9, at 10.30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCSCA+, and SNW.

Expand Tweet

Calgary's last home game on April 6, Saturday ended in a 4-2 loss against the Edmonton Oilers. On the other hand, San Jose faced a home defeat on April 7, Sunday, losing 5-2 to the Arizona Coyotes.

Calgary Flames vs San Jose Sharks: Game Preview

The Flames have a GF of 3.04 and a GAA of 3.31, while their power play success rate is 16.9%.

Expand Tweet

Yegor Sharangovich is their top scorer with 30 goals and 26 assists for 56 points. He has been complemented well by Blake Coleman, with 29 goals and 23 assists. Nazem Kadri has contributed 25 goals and 41 assists, while Jonathan Huberdeau has 37 assists.

Dustin Wolf holds a 3-7-1 record in goal, with a 3.30 goals against average and a save percentage of .895.

Meanwhile, the Sharks are averaging 2.21 goals per game and have allowed goals at a rate of 3.92 per outing. Fabian Zetterlund leads the team in scoring with 21 goals and 19 assists, William Eklund has contributed with 15 goals and 25 assists, while Mikael Granlund provided 42 assists.

In goal, Mackenzie Blackwood has a 10-24-3 record, posting a 3.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900.

Calgary Flames vs San Jose Sharks: Injury Report

The Flames and Sharks are both dealing with a number of injuries. For the Flames, Andrew Mangiapane is questionable due to an undisclosed injury, Daniel Vlader is out for the season due to a hip injury andOliver Kylington is questionable due to an upper body injury.

On the other hand, the Sharks have Vitek Vanecek, Alexander Barabanov, Ty Emberson and Matt Benning; all four are out for the season due to lower body injury, whereas Logan Couture is out for the season with a groin injury.

Calgary Flames vs San Jose Sharks: Head-to-Head and Significant Numbers

The two teams have clashed 137 times. The San Jose Sharks are 60-62-15 against the Flames. The Flames have a 49.5% win rate in faceoffs, while the Sharks have a 48.9% win rate. The Flames have an 80.7% success rate on penalty kills, while the Ducks are 75.7%.

Calgary Flames vs San Jose Sharks: Odds and Prediction

Calgary has won 15 out of 17 games as the odds favorite this season and won one of four games with odds less than -217. They have a 68.5% chance of victory here.

The Sharks have been the underdogs 77 times and have had 18 upsets. However, San Jose has gone 14-46 when odds list it at +178 or longer, giving the team a 36.0% chance to win this contest.

Prediction: Flames 4 - 2 Sharks

Calgary Flames vs San Jose Sharks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Flames to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: No.

Tip 3: Nazem Kadri to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Yegor Sharangovich to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Sharks to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win ? San Jose Sharks Calgary Flames 0 votes View Discussion