Calgary Flames vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 17, 2025

The Calgary Flames are on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Calgary (30-24-11) is coming off a 4-2 loss to Colorado. Toronto (39-24-3) is coming off a 4-2 loss to Ottawa.

Flames vs Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key stats

Calgary is 69-67-12-6 all-time against Toronto

The Flames are 12-13-6 on the road

Toronto is averaging 3.16 goals per game

Calgary is averaging 2.55 goals per game

The Maple Leafs are allowing 2.96 goals per game

The Flames are allowing 2.89 goals per game

Toronto is 20-13-1 at home

Calgary Flames vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview

Calgary is battling for a playoff spot. Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Flames with 49 points, followed by Nazem Kadri (48), MacKenzie Weegar (39) and Matt Coronato (33).

The Flames will start Dustin Wolf who's 22-13-5 with a 2.54 GAA and a .914 SV%. In his career against Toronto, Wolf is 0-1 with a 5.23 GAA and a .828 SV%.

Toronto, meanwhile, have lost back-to-back games. The Maple Leafs are set to start Joseph Woll who is 22-12 with a 2.78 GAA and a .905 SV%. In his career against Calgary, Woll is 3-0 with a 2.59 GAA and a .900 SV%.

The Maple Leafs are led by Mitch Marner who has 80 points, William Nylander has 68 points, Auston Matthews has 57 points, John Tavares has 56 points, and Matthew Knies has 56 points.

Flames vs Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction

Calgary is a +180 underdog while Toronto is a -218 favorite with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Flames are on a two-game losing streak and haven't been playing well as of late, but neither has Toronto.

However, the Maple Leafs should come out aggressive being at home and get out to an early lead. Calgary has struggled to score this season. Thus, Toronto could get a big win at home here to snap their skid and get them going in the right direction.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 4, Flames 2.

Flames vs Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Toronto ML (-218)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-122)

Tip 3: John Tavares 3+ shots on goal (+100)

