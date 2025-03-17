Calgary Flames vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 17, 2025

The Calgary Flames take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena on Monday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM EST.

The Flames (30-24-11) come into this game off the back of two consecutive defeats as their mid-table fight with rivals Vancouver Canucks seems to get tighter. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs (39-24-3) have been on a poor run of form, losing two games in a row and struggling to climb back up the ladder.

Calgary Flames vs Toronto Maple Leafs game info

Date: Monday, Mar. 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV Broadcast: Prime

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Calgary Flames game preview

NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn

The Flames have lost two of their recent outings against the Colorado Avalanche and the Canucks as the side look to be heading towards a dip in form in the wrong stage of the season. The side still sit within touching distance for a spot in the postseason as they would hope to improve their form soon.

Calgary Flames injuries

Mikael Backlund joins the long-term injured Justin Kirkland and Anthony Mantha as they continue their recovery from their respective ACL surgeries.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs have now slipped down to third place in the league following their defeat against the Ottawa Senators at home. Losing five of their last six games have not done the side much good as they face the challenge of slipping lower down the table if they don't turn things around.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Scott Laughton is currently on his road to recovery while Max Pacioretty and Jani Hakanpaa are injured on a long-term basis for the Maple Leafs.

Flames vs Maple Leafs key players

Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri have notched up 49 and 48 points respectively since the start of the campaign.

Mitch Marner and William Nylander sit on 80 and 68 points respectively this season as both players aim to improve their form if they were to make it through to post season comfortably.

