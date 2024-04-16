Calgary Flames vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Apr. 16, 2024

The Calgary Flames are on the road to play the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Calgary is 37-38-5 and has been eliminated from playoff contention. The Flames are coming off a 6-5 win over the Arizona Coyotes to extend their win streak to two. Calgary is 3-2 in their last five games.

The Flames have been led by Nazem Kadri, who has 74 points. Yegor Sharangovich has 59 points. Blake Coleman has 52 points. Jonathan Huberdeau has 52 points, and MacKenzie Weegar has 51 points.

The Vancouver Canucks, meanwhile, are 49-22-9 and in first place in the Pacific Division. Vancouver is coming off a 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers, while the Canucks have alternated wins and losses in their last seven games.

The Canucks have been led by JT Miller who has 102 points. Quinn Hughes has 91 points. Elias Pettersson has 88 points, while Brock Boeser has 73 points.

Calgary Flames vs Vancouver Canucks: Head-to-head & key numbers

Calgary is 1-2 against Vancouver this season.

The Flames are averaging 3.09 goals per game, which ranks 16th.

The Canucks are 26-9-5 at home with a +42 goal differential.

Calgary is allowing 3.28 goals per game, which ranks 23rd.

Vancouver is averaging 3.41 goals per game, which ranks sixth.

The Flames are 17-19-4 on the road with a -7 goal differential.

The Canucks are allowing 2.70 goals per game, which ranks fifth.

Flames vs Canucks: Odds & Prediction

The Calgary Flames are +180 underdog, while the Vancouver Canucks are -218 favorites, with the over/under set at six goals, with the over juiced to -125.

The Flames have been eliminated from playoff contention, while the Canucks will clinch the Pacific Division with a win. This is also Vancouver's final home game this season, so the Canucks should be playing strong, as they look to win the division.

Calgary, meanwhile, has struggled defensively recently, which could be a problem against Vancouver, who has one of the top offenses in the NHL

Prediction: Canucks 5-2 Flames

Flames vs Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vancouver to win -218

Tip 2: Over 6 goals -125

Tip 3: Conor Garland over 0.5 points -105

Tip 4: Over 1.5 goals in the first period -140

