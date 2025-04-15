Calgary Flames vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview, predictions, and odds | April 15, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights are back in action tonight against the Calgary Flames. At 49-22-9, the Knights have clinched a playoff spot and sit atop their division. The Flames, on the other hand, are 39-27-14 and are one of three teams left angling for the two Western Conference Wild Card berths.

Ad

Flames vs Golden Knights Head-to-Head and Key Stats

The Flames are 9-16 against the Golden Knights all-time.

The Golden Knights have won all three of the games this year, so Calgary needs a win to stave off a sweep.

The Flames are 7-5 at home against Vegas.

Calgary has won just one season series all-time (2023-24).

The Knights lead the all-time score 81-70.

The Flames average 3.8 goals per home game against the Golden Knights.

The Knights average 2.6 goals on the road in Calgary.

Ad

Trending

Calgary Flames vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview

The Calgary Flames are coming off a key 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks. They need the win at home to bolster their dwindling playoff hopes, as they are the outside team right now in the wild-card race. The Vegas Golden Knights are coming off a 5-3 win over the Nashville Predators.

The Calgary Flames are underdogs tonight (Imagn)

The Flames have a few injuries to contend with. Center Connor Zary is out. Center Justin Kirkland and right wing Anthony Mantha are both on Injured Reserve as well.

Ad

Goalie Ilya Samsonov is day-to-day for the Golden Knights. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is out as well. They could also rest starters with a playoff spot in hand, but that remains to be seen.

Flames vs Knights Betting Tips

Vegas is 41-21-6 as the favorites this year.

Calgary is 19-32-9 as the underdogs in 2024-25.

The Golden Knights are 47-33 against the spread and 21-18 ATS on the road.

The Flames are 41-39 against the spread and 19-21 ATS at home.

Ad

Flames vs Golden Knights Odds and Prediction

The Vegas Golden Knights are favored to beat the Calgary Flames at -125 on the moneyline.

The Flames are +101 to win at home.

The puck line is Vegas -1, which is +195.

The Flames are -182 to cover.

The total is 5.5 goals.

The over is -120, and the under is +100.

Prediction: The Flames get a home upset that they desperately need to get closer to the playoffs. In doing so, they cover, and the two teams do hit the over. Flames 4, Golden Knights 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama