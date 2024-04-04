Calgary Flames vs Winnipeg Jets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 4th 2024

The Calgary Flames are on the road to play the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets preview

The Calgary Flames are 34-35-5 and in 12th place in the West, missing out on the playoffs. They are coming off a 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, as the Flames are 1-6 in their last seven matchups.

The Flames have been led by Nazem Kadri, who has 65 points. Yegor Sharangovich has 54 points, Blake Coleman has 52 points, Jonathan Huberdeau has 46 points and MacKenzie Weegar has 46 points.

The Winnipeg Jets, meanwhile, are 45-24-6 and third in the Central Division. Winnipeg is coming off a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday to return to the win column after a six-game losing streak.

The Jets have been led by Mark Schiefele, who has 65 points. Josh Morrissey has 61 points, Nikolaj Ehlers has 54 points, Kyle Connor has 53 points and Cole Perfetti has 35 points.

Flames vs. Jets: Head-to-head & key numbers

Calgary is 2-0 against Winnipeg this season.

The Flames are averaging 3.07 goals per game, which ranks 17th.

The Jets are averaging 3.04 goals per game, which ranks 18th.

Calgary is allowing 3.23 goals per game, which ranks 22nd.

Winnipeg is allowing 2.48 goals per game, which ranks first in the NHL.

The Flames are 15-17-4 on the road with a -5 goal differential.

The Jets are 24-11-3 at home with a +33 goal differential.

Flames vs. Jets: Odds & Prediction

The Calgary Flames are +170 underdogs, while the Winnipeg Jets are -205 favorites, with the over/under set at six goals.

The Flames and Jets have both been playing poorly as of late, but this is a good spot for Winnipeg to get the win at home. The Jets will be able to limit Calgary's offense with Connor Hellebuyc between the pipes.

The difference here will be goaltending, as the Jets edge out the win.

Prediction: Jets 3, Flames 1.

Flames vs. Jets: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Winnipeg to win -205.

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -122.

Tip 3: Nikolaj Ehlers over 2.5 shots on goal -135.

Tip 4: Jonatha Huberdeau over 0.5 points -120.

