Can Oilers, the last-standing Canadian NHL team, bring Stanley Cup glory back to The Great White North?

The Edmonton Oilers remain as Canada’s last hope to bring the Stanley Cup north this season following the Toronto Maple Leafs’ elimination on Sunday night at the hands of the Florida Panthers.

Ad

The Oilers are set to open their best-of-seven Western Conference Final series on Wednesday night against the Dallas Stars in what promises to be a clash of titans. Edmonton’s vaunted offensive depth will be tested as the Stars’ stifling and grinding style has shut down two powerhouse clubs so far this postseason in the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Among the biggest storylines for the Oilers heading into the second-straight Conference Final appearance is the quest to end Canada’s three-decade-long Stanley Cup drought.

The last time a Canadian team hoisted the Cup was the Montreal Canadiens in 1993 when the Habs defeated the LA Kings. Since then, American teams have dominated the NHL landscape with a handful of occasions in which Canadian teams have come close to winning the Cup.

Ad

Edmonton came awfully close to winning it all last season, dropping Game 7 against the Panthers in the Cup Final. But this time around, the Oilers look poised to turn the tables.

The Oilers last won the Cup in 1990, marking the end of their 1980s dynasty. That last Cup came after Wayne Gretzky had left the team, and closed the book on a fruitful chapter in Canadian hockey history.

The Calgary Flames joined Edmonton and Montreal as Canadian squads to win the cup in the 1980s and early 90s.

Ad

But if there’s one team that can end Canada’s NHL championship drought, it’s the squad led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, along with a supporting cast of uber-talented players on a mission to avenge their most painful loss.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will be crucial for Oilers in Western Conference Final

Splitting McDavid and Draisaitl would give Edmonton its best chance to attack the Stars - Source: Imagn

Oil Country boast two of the NHL’s best players in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. As such, the duo will be crucial in getting the team to the promised land.

Ad

But the Dallas Stars will have something to say about that.

The Stars will more than assuredly focus their efforts on stopping McDavid and Draisaitl. However, both players are so good that it will be nearly impossible to keep them in check for long.

One of the strategies HC Kris Knoblauch could employ is splitting McDavid and Draisaitl. Doing so would make it extremely difficult for the Stars to stop Edmonton's attack. The Stars will try, but it remains to be seen just how effective the Stars can be in stopping McDavid and Draisaitl.

Ad

But one thing is certain: The Edmonton Oilers are the last bullet Canadian teams have this season to bring the Stanley Cup back north of the border.

As long as McDavid and Draisaitl can play to their strengths, the team’s chances will be as good as ever.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama