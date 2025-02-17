Canada vs. Finland: 4 Nations Face-Off game preview, predictions and odds | February 17, 2025 

Team Canada takes on Team Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday at 1 p.m. ET in Boston.

Ad

Canada is coming off a 3-1 loss to the USA and a win in regulation books its ticket to the championship game. Finland won 4-3 in overtime against Sweden and a regulation win on Monday will also secure its spot in the finals.

Canada vs Finland: Preview

Canada led 1-0 early versus Team USA but then struggled. The big question is who will start in net as Jon Cooper said that the team won't announce it until before the puck drops.

Ad

Trending

Jordan Binnington has been just decent this tournament but Canada could turn to Adin Hill in a must-win spot. Star defenseman Cale Makar is also dealing with an illness, but he said that he will do everything he can to play.

"I'm going to do everything I can to play tomorrow,” Makar said on Sunday, via NHL.com. “I just got to make sure I feel right, body and everything-wise and go from there.”

Ad

Meanwhile, Finland was expected to be the worst team in the tournament but it upset Sweden and has a chance to make the finals.

"I believe that we are ready to play against Team Canada," Finland coach Antti Pennanen said. "It's going to be a big battle for us and it means a lot because we respect Team Canada a lot and the hockey history. So, it's going to be a big thing for us if we can win against that team."

Ad

Finland will start Kevin Lankinen who is 19-8-7 with a 2.53 GAA and a .905 SV%.

Canada vs Finland: Odds & Prediction

Canada is a -440 favorite while Finland is a +340 underdog. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

This should be a great game with both teams coming out strong. Expect Canada to play better offensively than they did against the USA and will be able to make it to the championship game.

Ad

Prediction: Canada 4, Finland 2.

Canada vs Finland: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Canada -1.5 (-155)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles