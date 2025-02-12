Canada vs. Sweden: 4 Nations Face-Off game preview, predictions and odds | February 12, 2025

  • home icon
By Cole Shelton
Modified Feb 12, 2025 12:00 GMT
Hockey: World Cup of Hockey-Pre Tournament-Team Canada vs Team USA - Source: Imagn
Hockey: World Cup of Hockey-Pre Tournament-Team Canada vs Team USA - Source: Imagn

The 4 Nations Face-Off is the return of best-on-best hockey and it's set to kick off on Tuesday in Montreal as Canada takes on Sweden. Puck-drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.

This will be the first game of the tournament, and with the top teams in the round-robin advancing to the finals, every game is crucial.

Canada vs. Sweden: Preview

Canada is the co-favorite alongside the USA to win the tournament, but they start out against Sweden. Canada's biggest question will be in the net as either Adin Hill or Jordan Binnington will start in the net.

However, in terms of talent, Canada has the most. Their top power play line is Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Sam Reinhart who are four of the best players in the world.

also-read-trending Trending

Sweden, meanwhile, will be led by William Nylander who will need to have a great tournament in order for the country to have success. Sweden doesn't have as much talent up front as Canada does, but they will look to win a low-scoring game.

Sweden will likely start Linus Ullmark as Jacob Markstrom is injured who would have been the starter. Ullmark is 12-9-2 with a 2.49 GAA and a .915 SV% this season as he has been solid since returning from injury.

Canada vs. Sweden: Odds & Prediction

Canada is a -238 favorite while Sweden is a +195 underdog with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The biggest question for Canada will be its goaltending, but even if the goaltending struggles, their offense is so good and will be able to score. Sweden's offense will likely struggle here, as Canada will be able to get out to an early lead.

Expect Canada to start the tournament out with a big win in Montreal as the crowd will be behind them and give them a boost here.

Prediction: Canada 4, Sweden 2

Canada vs. Sweden: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Canada -1.5 (+110)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-135)

Edited by Krutik Jain
हिन्दी