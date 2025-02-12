Canada vs Sweden 4 Nations Faceoff: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 12, 2025

Canada is all set to take on Sweden in the first game of the 4 Nations Faceoff at Centre Bell in Montreal on Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST.

Two top-quality teams will begin the 4 Nations Faceoff with Canada hoping to start its campaign strong given it has the NHL's leading point scorer, Nathan MacKinnon. Meanwhile, Sweden will be confident of its attacking prowess as it has Jesper Bratt in good form and William Nylander to give him good company.

Canada vs. Sweden 4 Nations game info

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Venue: Centre Bell, Montreal

TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Trending

Team Canada 4 Nations game preview

NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn

Team Canada will surely be in high spirits heading into game one as it plays the matchup at the home venue in Montreal. The team will look toward top performers like MacKinnon, Mitch Marner and Connor McDavid to ensure the points keep flowing within its attack.

Canada injuries

Alex Pietrangelo has been left out of the roster for the tournament as he is sidelined with an undisclosed injury and is focused on returning to ice with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Team Sweden 4 Nations game preview

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn

Despite missing out on star goaltender Jacob Markstrom, Team Sweden will come into the opening game with a point to prove as it isn't considered a favorite to win the tournament. With all tides pushing the championship towards Canada and the USA, Sweden will hope to use the underdog notion to its advantage and motivation.

Sweden injuries

New Jersey Devils goaltender Markstrom will be a big miss for Sweden as he would have been pivotal for the team. The goalie got injured against the Boston Bruins two weeks ago and is a couple of weeks away from returning.

Canada and Sweden key players

Nathan MacKinnon will have all eyes on him when the tournament starts, as he has been in fine form since the start of the season, scoring 21 goals and providing 66 assists. Forward players like Marner and McDavid will benefit from having a player of his quality by their side.

As far as attacking trios go, Jesper Bratt, Lucas Raymond and William Nylander seem like a dream trio. The Swedes hope to get synced at the earliest and get the best out of each other over the next few days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles