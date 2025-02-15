Canada vs USA head-to-head record: What happened last time the 2 countries locked horns in a best-on-best tournament?

Saturday night will feature a titanic matchup between Canada and the USA, two of the top hockey powerhouses with the best talent from the NHL at each squad's disposal.

Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Co. of Team Canada will face Auston Matthews, Brady and Matthew Tkachuk, Connor Hellebuyck and Co. of Team USA at Bell Centre in downtown Montreal.

And there's going to be no love lost between the two teams, as top players on both teams know how important the game is for national pride.

"It's what you dream of," Connor McDavid said. "It's big; it's exciting. It's playing the Americans in Montreal. That's a big game."

"Saturday night in Canada, against Canada -- I don't think there's much better than this for a hockey player of this level," Jake Guentzel said. "The crowd's going to be intense, it's going to be hostile, it's going to be all of the above, and it's going to be a lot of fun."

So, how do the two teams historically stack up against one another?

Canada vs. USA in head-to-head matchups

Canada has the decided advantage throughout the years in head-to-head matchups against the United States.

In 19 matchups, Canada has come out on top 14 times, a solid 73.7 winning percentage. Additionally, Canada has scored 53 goals compared to 50 by the USA.

Most recent matchup (with professional players)

The last matchup between the United States and Canada that featured professional talent was during the 2016 World Cup of hockey at Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

A strong collection of NHL veteran talent paced Canada to a 4-2 victory en route winning the World Cup, beating Team Europe, also at Air Canada Centre.

The United States had taken a 1-0 lead, thanks to Ryan McDonaugh, only for Canada to score the next four goals. Two from Matt Duchene along with tallies from Corey Perry and Patrice Bergeron paced the Canadian offense.

While T.J. Oshie scored to make the score more respectable, the USA was unable to make further inroads.

Goaltender Ben Bishop made 30 saves in a losing effort, while Canada goaltender Carey Price made 34 saves in the win.

