Canadiens 2025 NHL Playoff predictions: Key storylines, game-changers & burning questions for Montreal

Playoff hockey is coming back to the Bell Centre. After a wild late-season push, the Montreal Canadiens secured their spot as the final wildcard in the Eastern Conference. What do they get for it? A first-round matchup with the Metropolitan Division-winning Washington Capitals.

Montreal (91 points) clinched its berth on the penultimate day of the regular season, while Washington (111 points) led the Eastern Conference from start to finish.

But that 20-point difference from the regular season means nothing now. Will we see a major upset that breaks everyone's bracket in round one?

Canadiens vs. Capitals: Key Storylines

There are plenty of storylines heading into this series, though experience versus youth is what will lead the way. Washington is a veteran team with a championship pedigree, while Montreal is a young, fun group that is happy to have made the playoffs. The Capitals are known for their physicality, while the Canadiens are full of speed and skill. It's a matchup of opposites, and it will be fascinating to watch how it all plays out.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals: Game-Changers

Both teams are loaded with extremely talented players up and down their lineups.

However, there are two players who stand above the rest for Montreal, and it starts with Nick Suzuki. The Canadiens' captain had a career season and has improved every year he's been in the league. He's the best centerman in this series and could create problems for Washington offensively and defensively.

It might sound crazy to say, but Ivan Demidov could also be a game-changer in this series. The 19-year-old dazzled in his first two NHL games, and the Capitals have yet to see him play. His dynamic skillset, along with the unknown, could lead to some excitement.

NHL: Ivan Demidov - Source: Imagn

For Washington, it's still the Great 8, Alex Ovechkin. While he's 39 years old and certainly doesn't move the way he used to, Ovechkin has shown he'll continue to make teams pay for leaving him open. Montreal cannot give them power-play opportunities because he's almost impossible to contain.

Canadiens vs. Capitals: Burning Questions

There is one burning question that the Montreal Canadiens must have an answer for if they want to have a chance in this series.

Will they be able to physically match up with the Washington Capitals? It will be a very tough task. Washington is one of the biggest and toughest teams in hockey, with the likes of Tom Wilson, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and many others. The Canadiens might actually be the more skilled team, but will the Capitals wear them down?

Final Prediction:

While I don't believe it will be easy, I expect the Washington Capitals to emerge victorious. Montreal has been a great story, but they are physically overmatched, and the attrition will start to take effect as the series goes on. The Habs will make things interesting, but in the end, Washington will advance to the second round.

Prediction: Capitals beat Canadiens 4-2

