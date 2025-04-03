Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against the Boston Bruins | Apr. 3, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens eye three straight league wins as they entertain the Boston Bruins at home on Thursday. The Habs - in their recent outing - picked out their second straight win (3-2 OT W at home) over the Florida Panthers, thus completing a 4-0 sweep over the reigning champs in the regular season.

Ad

Conversely, Boston enter the Bruins vs. Canadiens game amid a nine-game skid that has seen them slip rock bottom in the Atlantic Division. Since parting ways with longtime veteran Brad Marchand, the team has struggled to find its rhythm, posting the longest active losing streak in the NHL.

While the Bruins's playoff hopes have been wiped out, Montreal is fifth in the Atlantic Division and holds the second Wild Card spot in the East with a two-point lead over the Blue Jackets and the Rangers.

Ad

Trending

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky Emil Heineman - Alex Newhook - Patrik Laine Josh Anderson - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher Michael Pezzetta - Jake Evans - Joel Armia

Defense

Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier Kaiden Guhle - Lane Hutson Jayden Struble - David Savard

Goalies

Sam Montembeault Jakub Dobes

Powerplay

Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson Brendan Gallagher, Nick Suzuki, Alex Newhook, Mike Matheson, Emil Heineman

Ad

Penalty Kill

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, David Savard Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Kaiden Guhle, Alexandre Carrier

Looking at the odds for the Bruins vs. Canadiens game, and upcoming games on Montreal's schedule

Montreal is a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks for the Bruins vs. Canadiens game.

On FanDuel, Montreal is a -176 favorite on the flip side, while Boston is a +146 underdog. On the other hand, Montreal is a -170 favorite on DraftKings while Boston is a +142 underdog.

Ad

Based on the latest FanDuel lines, it would take a $176 bet on Montreal as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Boston as the underdogs could win $146 in addition to the original bet.

Following the Bruins vs. Canadiens game, the Habs will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, kicking off a back-to-back that will see the team host the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama