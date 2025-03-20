Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal's projected lineup for game against New York Islanders | March 20, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens go away to the UBS Arena on Thursday to face the New York Islanders. The Habs enter the Canadiens vs. Islanders game aiming for three consecutive wins and have a 7-1-2 record in their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Islanders registered wins against the Florida Panthers and the Pittsburgh Penguins in their most recent games.

Both teams are chasing a Wild Card berth in the Eastern Conference and the Canadiens vs. Islanders game is poised to be a fireworks show.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky Joshua Roy - Alex Newhook - Patrik Laine Josh Anderson - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher Emil Heineman - Jake Evans - Joel Armia

Defense

Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier Jayden Struble - Lane Hutson Arber Xhekaj - David Savard

Goalies

Sam Montembeault Jakub Dobes

Powerplay

Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson Brendan Gallagher, Alex Newhook, Joshua Roy, Mike Matheson, Emil Heineman

Penalty Kill

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, David Savard Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Jayden Struble, Alexandre Carrier

Looking at the previous Canadiens vs. Islanders meetings this season and upcoming games on New York's schedule

The Canadiens vs. Islanders game will be the third and final meeting of the regular season between the teams on Thursday.

In the second half of October, just weeks after the season started, the two sides faced off in New York, with the Habs winding up on the wrong side of a shootout loss.

The two teams met in early December once the Canadiens had Patrik Laine return to the ice. They would level the regular season series with an OT win at home. On Thursday, both sides will look to close out the regular season series with a win when they face off for the final time.

Following the Canadiens vs. Islanders game, Montreal will host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday to close out the week before embarking on a four-game road trip that will last until the end of the month.

While on the road, the team will face the Blues, Flyers, Hurricanes and the reigning Stanley Cup Champions, Florida Panthers, before returning home to kick off the April schedule.

