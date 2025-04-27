Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for Game 4 against Washington Capitals | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 27, 2025

Tonight, the Montreal Canadiens will look to even up their first-round series against the Washington Capitals. After coming up short in an overtime thriller in Game 1 and dropping a 3-1 loss in Game 2, the Capitals were able to pick up a much-needed win at home in Game 3.

Ad

Of course, the game notably saw Washington netminder Logan Thompson exit the game late in the third period after a collision with Dylan Strome, and Canadiens netminder Sam Montembeault exit the game in the second period, raising questions about both players' health for Game 4 tonight.

With a chance to tie things up and send the series back to Washington at 2-2, the stakes are high for the Canadiens ahead of tonight's clash.

Ad

Trending

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change, * indicates player is questionable

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky Josh Anderson - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher Alex Newhook - Jake Evans - Ivan Demidov Emil Heineman - Oliver Kapanen - Joel Armia

Defense

Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier Kaiden Guhle - Lane Hutson Arber Xhekaj - David Savard

Goalies

Sam Montembeault* Jakub Dobes

Powerplay

Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Ivan Demidov, Lane Hutson Brendan Gallagher, Nick Suzuki, Oliver Kapanen, Alex Newhook, Mike Matheson

Ad

Penalty Kill

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, Alexandre Carrier Nick Suzuki, Josh Anderson, Kaiden Guhle, David Savard

Odds for tonight's game between the Capitals and the Canadiens as the Habs look to tie things up 2-2

With both starting goalies questionable to play in Game 4 tonight, bettors seem to be backing Washington to get the job done on the road.

Ad

According to the latest FanDuel odds, the Capitals are -120 favorites while the Habs are +100 underdogs. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, the betting odds are closer to even, with -118 odds for Washington and -102 odds for Montreal.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, a $118 bet on the Capitals could win $100 in addition to the original bet, while a $102 bet on the Canadiens could win $100 in addition to the original bet.

Looking at the FanDuel odds, a $120 bet on Washington as the favorites could win $100 on top of the original bet, while any bet on Montreal would double with a win.

With Washington looking to go up 3-1, and the Habs looking to tie things up, tonight's game seems poised to deliver fireworks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama