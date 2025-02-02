  • home icon
  Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal's projected lineup for game against Anaheim Ducks | February 2, 2025

Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal's projected lineup for game against Anaheim Ducks | February 2, 2025

By Jackson Weber
Modified Feb 02, 2025 15:42 GMT
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Montreal Canadiens (image credit: IMAGN)

The Montreal Canadiens are back in action on Sunday as they begin a California road trip in Anaheim against the Ducks at Honda Center.

Montreal (24-22-5) has struggled of late, losing four straight games and coming off a 4-0 shutout loss on Thursday to the Minnesota Wild. Meanwhile, Anaheim (21-24-6) has been up and down, last losing 4-1 in Calgary on Thursday.

The Canadiens were the hottest team in hockey before their recent losing streak. Unfortunately, the 0-3-1 stretch has dropped them to seventh in the Atlantic Division with 53 points, five points out of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Anaheim is seventh in the Pacific division with 48 points.

Forward Emil Heineman (upper body) and defenseman Kaiden Guhle (quadriceps) are Montreal's injury absences. Guhle left Tuesday's loss to Winnipeg and underwent surgery to repair a lacerated quadriceps muscle.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Cole Caufield - C Nick Suzuki - RW Juraj Slafkovsky

Line 2. LW Alex Newhook - C Kirby Dach - RW Patrik Laine

Line 3. LW Josh Anderson - C Christian Dvorak - RW Brendan Gallagher

Line 4. LW Owen Beck - C Jake Evans - RW Joel Armia

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Mike Matheson - RD Alexandre Carrier

Pair 2. LD Arber Xhekaj - RD Lane Hutson

Pair 1. LD Jayden Struble - RD David Savard

Goalies:

Starter - Samuel Montembeault

Backup - Jakub Dobes

Power Play:

First Unit - Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson

Second Unit - Kirby Dach, Christian Dvorak, Brendan Gallagher, Mike Matheson, Alex Newhook

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, David Savard

Second Unit - Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Arber Xhekaj, Alexandre Carrier

Odds for Canadiens vs. Ducks and Montreal's upcoming schedule

Montreal heads into Anaheim as a slight road favorite to take down the Ducks on Sunday.

On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Habs are -126 road favorites while the Ducks are +105 home underdogs. Should these betting lines remain until puck-drop, a $126 wager on the Canadiens would win $100, while a $105 bet on the Ducks would win $100.

After Sunday's game, the Habs will travel to San Jose on Tuesday to face the Sharks before finishing the road trip on Wednesday against the LA Kings. Montreal will play one more game before the Four Nations Face-Off break at home on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils.

