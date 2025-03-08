Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against the Calgary Flames | Mar. 8 2025

The Montreal Canadiens will face off with the Calgary Flames in a cross-conference matchup on Saturday as both teams look to make strides in the wild-card race. Montreal will also aim to get back in the win column after its five-game win streak was snapped by the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Calgary is heading into the matchup coming off a loss that dropped the team to 1-4 over its last five games.

Montreal is fifth in the competitive Atlantic Division, one point behind the Ottawa Senators. The team is also just one point outside of wild-card contention in the East, with a chance to move one step closer to a postseason berth with a win on Saturday.

Calgary is fifth in the Pacific Division, one point behind the Vancouver Canucks and one point outside of wild-card contention.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky Alex Newhook - Owen Beck - Patrik Laine Brendan Gallagher - Christian Dvorak - Josh Anderson Emil Heineman - Jake Evans - Joel Armia

Defense

Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier Jayden Struble - Lane Hutson Arber Xhekaj - David Savard

Goalies

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Powerplay

Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson Brendan Gallgher, Alex Newhook, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, Emil Heineman

Penalty Kill

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, David Savard Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Arber Xhekaj, Alxandre Carrier

Previous meeting between Montreal and Calgary, and upcoming games on the Canadiens' schedule

The Calgary Flames have some added confidence after their 3-2 overtime win against Montreal in their first meeting of the season.

On Nov. 5, the two teams faced off in Montreal, with Calgary picking up a road win thanks to a goal from Connor Zary and two scores from Matt Coronato. However, the Canadiens were notably without Patrik Laine

Following Saturday's game, Montreal will face the Canucks on Tuesday in Vancouver, which will kick off a back-to-back set that will then see the team play the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.

The Canadiens will wrap up the week with a home fixture against the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers, on March 15.

